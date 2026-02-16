I’m Pumped About Jon Favreau Teasing How Grogu Has ‘Leveled Up’ In The Mandalorian Movie

One thing I’ve been curious about when it comes to the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian And Grogu is the way in which the film is going to expand beyond what those with a Disney+ subscription have already seen on The Mandalorian. The streaming series has been worthy of the franchise in terms of lore and scale, but moving the action to the big screen suggests a story and character developments worthy of blockbuster status. A lot is being kept secret for now (as is tradition when it comes to this canon), but one thing we now know is on the way is a “leveled up” Grogu.

Audiences have seen Grogu become more and more capable across three seasons of The Mandalorian (let’s not forget that he was a helpless infant when he was first introduced in the pilot), and it appears as though we may see an exclamation point put on his maturity in what is set to be the next big screen Star Wars experience.

Director Jon Favreau recently spoke about his new movie at an event promoting the project’s merchandising (via Polygon), and one thing he teased is how The Mandalorian And Grogu will be utilizing the latter of its two titular characters:

Grogu has leveled up a bit. We saw that he trained with Luke, and time has passed. So he's got a little of the Jedi influence. And then he's also an apprentice Mandalorian. So now it's time for dad to bring him on adventures. And pretty soon there will be a few more clues out there in the world.

Audiences have seen Grogu execute some pretty awesome Jedi powers, and he’s surely picked up a lot from his time hanging out with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin – and it should be quite a show when he uses both aspects of his training to take care of business. What that fully looks like, we don’t know, but expectations are high.

Of course, it should also be recognized within this conversation that there is still a lot we don’t know about Grogu, and there are some key things that we’re waiting for him to do. One significant thing is that we still don’t know anything about his species (beyond the fact that it’s the same species as Yoda and Yaddle), and we are also still waiting for his first English words. I have no idea if either of those things will end up being explored in The Mandalorian And Grogu, but they would be reveals worthy of the big screen experience.

Also starring Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, the next chapter in the Star Wars universe is now just a few months away from arriving – Disney set to debut the blockbuster in theaters everywhere on May 22. There is a lot to be excited about and plenty we don’t know about as we await its release, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks for all of the latest and coolest updates.