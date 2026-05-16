Why Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Were Reportedly ‘Already Struggling’ Months Before Their Breakup

News broke near the end of last week that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had broken up after having been together for over a year. This development also came just months after the arrival of the couple’s baby girl. More recently, it was alleged that Hewitt (30) and Davidson (32) had been dealing with issues and were trying to work through them. Now, in the aftermath of their split, sources are dropping claims and, supposedly, the couple was dealing with struggles months before deciding to go their separate ways.

As it stands, Davidson and Hewitt are allegedly “trying to work through” their differences and find a way to “be able to co-parent” their daughter, per an insider for People. Based on the comments the anonymous individual shared with the news outlet, the pair’s attempts to find common ground were easier said than done. The source also alleged that the pair were “already struggling” while Hewitt was pregnant and seemed to suggest a key reason for that:

They're not getting along right now. They were already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant. Things just happened so quickly between them and they didn't know each other very well.

What the insider seemed to convey was that Davidson and Hewitt were having issues amid the pregnancy due to the relationship moving too fast as well as a supposed lack of familiarity with each other. Hewitt and Davidson’s relationship was first reported around March 2025 and, by July of that same year, they confirmed they were expecting their first child. Around that time, Davidson’s announcement post went viral and, subsequently, Hewitt began sharing baby bump selfies.

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The baby was eventually born in December 2025 and named Scottie Rose, after Pete Davidson’s late father, whom he still discusses. By all accounts, both Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had been enjoying parenthood, though the pair also seemed to relish their “first night out” after the baby’s birth. People’s source also provided some purported clarity in regard to how the baby was factoring into Hewitt’s issues with Davidson:

She's not fighting Pete on seeing the baby, but it's not smooth sailing. Ultimately they'd like to be friends and do things together, but it's difficult to think about getting to that place right now. He's a softie and he does want to be with the woman he has a child with. It's not totally out of the question. The split was mutual.

As of right now, neither Davidson nor Hewitt have officially spoken out about their breakup. Davidson, for his part, is not on social media and, per comments he’s made in recent months, he has no intention of getting back on Instagram or any other platform due to the feelings of “anxiety” that they can trigger. Meanwhile, Hewitt has continued to post on IG, though her more recent posts notably don’t include Davidson. Recent months have also seen Hewitt share candid posts about motherhood and the emotions it stirs up.

Right now, there are more than a few variables that the general public isn’t privy to when it comes to the alleged relationship dynamics between Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt. The one constant in these latest, however, stills seems to be their desire to ensure that their daughter is well taken care of. Additionally, another source previously said Davidson and Hewitt “want one another to succeed and be happy.”