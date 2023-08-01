Jackass Star Wee Man Lays Into Disney Following Backlash Over Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs Casting

Disney continues transforming beloved animated classics into real-world adaptations, with one of the upcoming live-action remakes being Snow White . The adaptation has encountered casting backlash over star Rachel Zegler and the decision not to hire little people for the titular Seven Dwarfs. In a recent interview, Jackass star Wee Man laid into the House of Mouse for the casting decision, stating that it’s a detrimental move for actors with dwarfism.

Leaked photos from the set recently ignited outrage among fans and the dwarfism community, as only one of the stand-ins for the dwarves had dwarfism, while the rest were taller, “average” actors. This casting choice has raised concerns about the limited opportunities for little people in the entertainment industry, even from some people in the industry.

A clip recently went viral on TikTok featuring Jackass stuntman Jason Acuña's full take on the matter. His comments went viral on social media but came from a recent interview with TMZ that spoke to his disapproval of what's been going down. See Wee Man’s full response in the now-viral TikTok video below:

@moviemaniacs Jackass star Wee Man calls out Disney for their casting in Snow White ♬ original sound - Movie Maniacs

In a passionate critique of the upcoming live-action adaptation, Acuña raises poignant questions about the casting decisions. He expresses concern over little people actors losing out on jobs as they are being replaced with "average people." Addressing the interviewer, he shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

You’re replacing jobs that people could have as little people. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it’s for dwarfs. Why are you hiring Snow White and the Seven 'average people?'

The Elf-Man actor not only offers critiques but also presents a solution on how he believes Disney could rectify the situation. According to the performer, Disney should go back to the drawing board and recast the movie. He emphasizes that sometimes you have to take a step back and acknowledge a loss, saying:

They need to redo the movie; recast. Sometimes you have to lose. They lost today. And now they ‘gotta come back better. Make it better, Disney.

Wee Man's comments align with those of Dylan Postl, also known as WWE 's Hornswoggle, who has shared his thoughts on the reported character changes in the remake . Postl had spoken out following actor Peter Dinklage's blunt opinions about the Disney movie , calling it a "f***ing backward story.” The Muppets Most Wanted actor disagreed with this perspective and emphasizes there are dwarf actors who dream of being in a major motion picture like Disney's remake. He argued these roles are meant explicitly for actors of his stature and are rarely offered elsewhere. Postl highlighted the potential negative impact of such casting decisions, not only for him but also for other actors with dwarfism, including stunt actors and body doubles.

Interestingly, in the same TMZ interview, Wee Man brought up the upcoming movie Wonka and the fact that oompa loompas, roles originated by dwarf actors, are now being played by the likes of Hugh Grant . The Jackass Forever star had this to say:

Hugh Grant is now playing an Oompa Loompa. So I guess Hugh Grant, you’re now identifying as a little person. Oh, interesting.

Rachel Zegler, set to play Snow White, was previously hounded by paparazzi lurking in the woods , seeking photos of her in action. As a result, unofficial images of the new interpretations of the Princess and her companions have now surfaced, catching the attention of fans and critics alike. Directed by Marc Webb, what we know about Snow White is that the film aims to modernize the timeless fairy tale while preserving the enchantment associated with the entertainment juggernaut’s first animated feature. The early glimpses of these efforts have already sparked significant discussions among little people actors like Wee Man and others in the industry.