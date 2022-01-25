Peter Dinklage Has Blunt Thoughts About Disney's New Snow White Movie

Peter Dinklage has been riding high lately after receiving acclaim and multiple award nominations for his performance in Cyrano. From Avengers: Infinity War to The Station Agent to Death at a Funeral, Dinklage has excelled in every role while being a great representative of his community. He's is also known for being vocal, and one film recently led him to call out Disney. The Game of Thrones alum gave his honest thoughts on the live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The actor who played Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past (who almost resurfaced in X-Men: Apocalypse) has been a glowing example of how successful the little person community can go in Hollywood. It’s been his work and talent that led to him obtaining A-list status. So, it’s no surprise that the Emmy winner might have some issues with Disney’s upcoming live adaptation of Snow White. Peter Dinklage let his feelings be known during an interview on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron. He seemed to question the House of Mouse’s idea of representation, as he commented:

Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback [when] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

The Station Agent star was looking at the film from a little person’s perspective. He appeared to be forewarning Disney of a possible backlash if they move forward with the original story. Of course, Peter Dinklage wasn’t done with the multimedia company, as he called it out for the story’s portrayal of little people:

You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.

For decades, Peter Dinklage has been fighting the good fight, but felt his efforts haven’t been enough. He viewed the upcoming live-action adaptation as a potential setback for his community. Despite his opposition to the seven dwarves, the Cyrano star seemed okay with the House of Mouse doing a new Snow White by saying:

... If you tell the story of Snow White with the most fucked up, cool, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in. But I just don’t know.

If the film is going to be progressive like other live-action Disney adaptations, such as

Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, Disney needs to go all in. The casting of West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the title role seemed to point in that direction. But here's the real question: how the studio will address the little people community in the film? Given other notable changes in Disney live-action adaptations, Snow White might figure out a clever way to address the sensitive topic.

Nothing much Disney's live-action take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs outside of Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen and Marc Webb being attached as the director. Of course, fans will have to wait and see if Peter Dinklage’s concerns are addressed when Snow White finally arrives in theaters.