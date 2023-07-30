Dylan Postl, WWE’s Hornswoggle Shares Thoughts On Reported Character Changes In Disney’s Snow White Remake And How They Impact Stars Like Him
The Rachel Ziegler-led film has sparked some intense conversations.
The live-action remake of Snow White has yet to make its debut on the 2024 movie release schedule, but it's already spurred a number of serious debates. For instance, Dylan Postl -- who's also known as WWE’s Hornswoggleh -- has been vocal about his disapproval of Disney changing the classic Seven Dwarves and how that’s impacted dwarf actors like himself. Postl had the chance to share further thoughts on the matter amid a recent interview, and he provided more than few details about why he’s against the alterations.
Dylan Postl was invited to discuss his views on a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the discussion, he provided a counterpoint to those who feel that director Marc Webb’s modern spin on the first Disney animated film is a step in the right direction. Here’s why Mr. Postl disagrees with that viewpoint:
The Muppets: Most Wanted alum has been discussing Snow White’s lack of dwarf actors for some time now. Actor Peter Dinklage shared thoughts on Disney’s “fucking backwards story" and feels that continuing the “Seven Dwarves'' narrative would be demeaning. When Dylan Postl's first responded to those remarks, he stated the main point that he’s reiterated in this most recent interview.
Namely that those traditional supporting roles are a vital source of work for actors with dwarfism and that to rewrite them is to remove a long-expected source of work for performers such as himself. This debate has arguably increased since set photos published by Daily Mail showed what the new Snow White lineup looks like.
Paparazzi previously stalked Rachel Ziegler to get photos of her Disney princess in action. With that, (unofficial) images of the new interpretations of the titular heroine and her allies are now available for all to see. While it is a diverse group of performers of various ethnicities, there’s only one dwarf actor in the bunch.
Later in his interview, the WWE star continued to express his feelings on the decision, which is seemingly meant to serve as a step in the right direction. Many have argued that the classic dwarves were outdated and underdeveloped. However, the wrestling veteran argues that those notions couldn't be further from the truth:
What we know about Snow White is that the Marc Webb-directed film is trying to modernize the classic fairy tale while also maintaining the Disney magic. Those results are clearly already sparking a lot of discussion from Dylan Postl and other parties observing this production. They'll likely continue to keep these nuanced conversations going for the forseeable future. Moviegoers will be able to see the film for themselves when it debuts on March 22, 2024.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke