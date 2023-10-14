Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Being Blamed For Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘I Was Like Some Adulteress’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage to Will Smith has been the subject of consistent speculation for years now. The famous couple has weathered notable ups and downs in their professional and personal lives, and they’ve often not shied away from letting fans and the world at large get an intimate glimpse into their challenges and their victories, including what happened at the 2022 Academy Awards. More than a year and a half after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed how shocked she was by the unscripted event . Now, she has opened up about the impact it had on her and how it felt for some fans to blame her for the event.

Few Academy Award moments have been subject to as much commentary and controversy as the instance in which Will Smith, angered by a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, walked onto the Oscar stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock. He then won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard shortly after the confrontation. But the consequences of the slap were felt long after the ceremony was over – and not just by Will Smith.

In a recent interview with People , Jada Pinkett Smith discussed the fact that many people felt she was partially responsible for her husband’s reaction to the joke, and she explained what it felt like to be in the eye of the storm:

It was ridiculous in how far it went. But I also understood at the same time. Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before. And I think that when we just look at human nature... when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame.

The Matrix Resurrections actress is likely referring to the 2020 revelation that she had a relationship outside of her marriage to Smith in 2016. In the years since, more information has come to light, including the fact that the couple agreed not to be monogamous . But, that was not widely known until after the 94th Academy Award ceremony – and, Pinkett Smith pointed out, that meant many people jumped to conclusions that were not ultimately accurate. She told People:

And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed. But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all.

The ramifications of Will Smith’s response to Chris Rock’s joke have been long-lasting for the other players, too. The now-embattled actor has seen the impact on his career. The King Richard star apologized to the comedian, but he was still banned from attending future Oscar ceremonies and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences . The Academy also later admitted they made mistakes in how they addressed the incident.