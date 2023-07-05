Jada Pinkett Smith Responded After Jaden Said She Introduced Him To Psychedelic Drugs

Jada Pinkett Smith has never been one to hold back on what’s on her mind. After Chris Rock cracked a joke about her bald look at the 94th Academy Awards, she posted a TikTok about having alopecia and has spoken about a lot of personal stuff with her family on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. This is clearly a trait her son, Jaden Smith , shares in speaking candidly about personal subjects, as evidenced by his claim that his mother introduced the Smith family to psychedelic drugs . Here is what the Set it Off actress had to say about that.

At the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Jaden Smith spoke about how his mother took these hallucinogenic drugs for a long time on her own and eventually introduced the family to them. As for if the After Earth actor’s claims about his mother’s involvement in the still-illegal drugs are true, Pinkett Smith spoke to People about how you can find the answer to that question.

It all gets answered in the book.

The book that Pinkett Smith was referring to is her upcoming memoir Worthy. She further explained to the publication that the assumptions people have made about her family will be covered “extensively” in the book. According to the plot of Worthy, the Scream 2 actress will speak about her upbringing in Baltimore and the unconventional polygamous relationship with her husband, Will Smith . Most importantly, this autobiography plans on reclaiming the talented actress’ narrative in teaching readers who she is and the power of loving ourselves.

In a July 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith came clean about the time she passed out on ecstasy on the set of The Nutty Professor (where she gave one of her best on-screen performances ) and told everyone she took bad medicine. That ended up being the last time she took these drugs while at work, and she learned from the experience. These personal uses of psychedelics came from using this plant medicine to combat her battle with depression. Having used them for over a decade, Smith spoke in a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk about how these mind-altering drugs have not only helped her feel better, but have helped her see how the problems in her life arose in the first place. In the same episode, this actress/author said she considered taking the plant-based psychedelic Ayahuasca to increase her self-esteem.

As for how Jaden Smith benefitted using psychedelics, he described at the conference that he and his siblings, older half-brother Trey and younger sister Willow, have gotten into sibling spats in the past. Through the use of hallucinogens, the Pursuit of Happyness star's psychedelic experiences enabled a “level of love and empathy” in his siblings that he expressed as “profound and beautiful.” A 2017 study in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology would back this up as the hallucinogenic compound psilocybin has been known to heighten empathy.

It's important to note that psychedelics are still considered illegal, with only a handful of states decriminalizing them, and more research needs to be done about the long-term effects of these drugs. According to the Bad Moms actress, it looks like we’ll have to get a copy of her memoir Worthy to see whether Jaden Smith’s claims of his mother bringing psychedelics to the family is accurate. You can get your copy of this book yourself on October 3rd.