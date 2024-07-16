I'm So Excited That The James Bond Franchise Is Finally Giving A Beloved Character The Spotlight

I think it’s time to admit a couple of truths when it comes to the world of James Bond movies . One is that I too am sad to see the lack of movement on the next instalment, especially when 2024 was the “earliest” point that Bond 26 was set to film . However, the silver lining to this particular cloud is that while the world of Bond films is at a standstill, the realm of 00-literature is alive and well. And I’m so excited to share with you all that the James Bond franchise is finally giving a beloved character the spotlight, thanks to a new novel set for release in the near future.

Dear friends and visitors, Q has officially left the building. Announced with the vague timeframe of “Autumn 2025,” a series known as The Q Mysteries is about to kick off! Penned by author Vaseem Khan, Quantum of Menace is supposedly bringing this beloved member of the MI6 family into the wild. As this announcement dropped on both social media, as well as on Ian Fleming Publications’ website , fans also got their first plot details for this killer tale. And here’s where the fun part comes in:

After Q (aka Major Boothroyd) is unexpectedly ousted from his role with British Intelligence developing technologies for MI6’s OO agents, he finds himself back in his sleepy hometown of Wickstone-on-Water. His childhood friend, renowned quantum computer scientist Peter Napier, has died in mysterious circumstances, leaving behind a cryptic note. The police seem disinterested, but Q feels compelled to investigate and soon discovers that Napier’s ground-breaking work may have attracted sinister forces . . . Can Q decode the truth behind Napier’s death, even as danger closes in?

On one hand, this sounds like a British mystery series you’d expect to eventually be adapted with PBS adaptations. Though considering EON Productions’ control over the series might gum up the works if that hypothetical were to ever happen, I’m seriously curious if such discussions have already taken place.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

But, on the other hand, I'm thrilled, because this sounds like an adventure worthy of 007 himself. How many times has Daniel Craig’s James Bond alone quit His Majesty’s Secret Service, much less any other variation of the character? Quantum of Menace sounds like it’s going to put Q in the driver’s seat in an adventure that’s pure James Bond excitement, but on more of a Hercule Poirot/Thursday Night Murders scale.

Now, if you’re wondering what incarnation off Q you should be thinking of, whether it’s Ben Whishaw’s still up in the air modern version, or the late great Desmond Llewelyn, fear not. Today’s announcement also included the following details from Vaseem Khan himself:

I can’t think of anything more exhilarating as a writer than bringing to life such an iconic character, one that I have adored since childhood. I was the kid who watched Bond films just to see what new gadgets Q would come up with for 007. To now recreate Q in a series of contemporary mystery novels, bringing together everything I love about the genre, is the coolest assignment I could hope for. I cannot wait to share my Q with readers. Move over Bond. Q is coming.

Much like Kim Sherwood’s Double-O Trilogy, which launched during James Bond’s 60th anniversary , Bond isn’t the star. It’s Q’s time to shine now and, honestly, I do hope that when the audiobook version is cast, that Ben Whishaw’s credentials as part of the MI6 family are considered. If Rory “Tanner” Kinnear could land the gig for A Mind To Kill, you’d think this would be an easy hire.

What’s not easy is coming to grips with the fact that we’ll have to wait for Quantum of Menace to begin The Q Mysteries in Autumn 2025. However, if you’re a literarily inclined Bond fan, you can scratch that itch a little sooner. Kim Sherwood’s second Double-O Trilogy installment, A Spy Like Me, is on bookshelves as we speak; as is author Nicholas Shakespeare’s biography, Ian Fleming: The Complete Man.

Or if you’re someone who likes four-panel adventures in the comic realm, The Boys’ Garth Ennis has an arc running at the moment entitled “Your Cold, Cold Heart,” which is currently available as a complete run. But, as always, James Bond will return…somehow, someway.