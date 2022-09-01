James Bond Odds: Where Henry Cavill, Idris Elba And Regé-Jean Page All Shake Out Right Now

While fans are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movies, the road to the future is being watched all the more carefully. Recent rumors have started to potentially narrow the field as to who the next 007 can be. However, that hasn’t stopped Henry Cavill’s odds-topping success in recent weeks.

In fact, a more comprehensive look at the Bond betting odds shows us some interesting results in terms of where Cavill stands, along with Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Henry Cavill Still Leads The Top 10, With Some Familiar James Bond Competitors Seeing A Boost As Well

A new updated playing field from Vegas Insider shows that yes, Henry Cavill is still the top choice to become the next 007. Clearly, the recent reports claiming that the new Bond could be in their mid-30s hasn’t tarnished his shine among bettors. In fact, the top 10 stats you’ll see below seem to suggest quite a few candidates we’d expect to be written off are still riding quite high:

Henry Cavill (39) – 427/160 (27.26%)

Regé-Jean Page (34) - 347/80 (18.73%)

Idris Elba (49) - 215/48 (18.25%)

Tom Hardy (44) - 11/2 (15.38%)

James Norton (37) - 10/1 (9.09%)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (45) - 43/4 (8.51%)

Aidan Turner (39) - 173/16 (8.47%)

Kit Harrington (35) - 61/5 (7.58%)

Jonathan Bailey (34) - 15/1 (6.25%)

Michael Fassbender (45) - 125/8 (6.02%)

Frequent favorites like Idris Elba and Tom Hardy, along with the occasionally appearing Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Fassbender, are all clearly out of the supposedly ideal age range. And yet James Bond fans can’t stop propping them up from time to time; especially in the case of Elba and Hardy.

Indeed, the top for slots of this 007 odds field seems to be set in stone at the moment. Though wandering past benchmark, and even outside of the top 10, the odds tighten up for the remaining competitors in the field.

(Image credit: BBC/Universal/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Former Favorites Like Jamie Dornan, Cillian Murphy, And Tom Hopper Make Up A Really Close Back Half To The 007 Competition

Working our way down the list, and starting with previous James Bond favorite James Norton, the difference in ranking is pretty slim. As seen in the percentages provided, the standings are pretty close between anyone outside the top four choices. That reality becomes much more enforced in the bottom 10 competitors to become the next 007:

Jamie Dornan - 47/3 (6%)

Richard Madden - 149/8 (5.10%)

Cillian Murphy - 163/8 (4.68%)

Jamie Bell - 146/7 (4.58%)

Sam Heughan - 177/8 (4.32%)

Tom Hopper - 111/5 (4.31%)

Jack Lowden - 183/8 (4.19%)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - 25/1 (3.85%)

Luke Evans - 129/4 (3.01%)

Lydia West/Sope Dirsu/Luke Pasqalino/T’Nia Miller/Tahar Rahim/Surrane Jones/Ben Hardy - 33/1 (2.94%)

Continuing to act as a surprise among these prospective spies is Tom Hopper, previous 007 odds champ . One of the stars in the soon-to-end series The Umbrella Academy, Hopper had a run where he was the name to beat for Bond late last year. If there’s anything that could reverse his current 4.31% odds, it might be a potential bump from the announcement that the fourth season of Netflix’s comic adaptation will be its last .

It’s happened before, as we saw in the case of fellow backbencher Cillian Murphy. As soon fellow Netflix favorite Peaky Blinders was known to be in its endgame, Murphy’s 007 odds jumped quite a bit. With the numbers shaking out as they have in this segment of the people who could be James Bond, anyone could be propelled into the top 10 on the right sort of buzz.

Which only brings us to the reality that we are still quite a ways off from learning who the next James Bond could be. The stats shown above aren’t exactly a consensus, even among Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba’s dominating standings. 2024 is a long way off, and Bond 26 won’t be shooting until then if all goes as planned.