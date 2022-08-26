Elliot Page And The Umbrella Academy Cast Respond After Getting Renewed And Getting Final Season Notice In Same Breath

While Netflix has a never-ending supply of content, a few like Stranger Things stand out as fan favorites. The Umbrella Academy brought a new type of comic book project to the streaming juggernaut, with a stellar cast playing members of the Hargreeves family. Elliot Page and other members of the cast have reacted to getting renewed and getting final season notice in same breath.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy aired this June, ending on yet another massive cliffhanger for the titular team of superheroes. Fans have been hoping that a renewal was coming, and Season 4 is indeed on the way. But it'll also be the finale for the Netflix series. Elliot Page was one of many cast members to react to this news, posting on his Instagram story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Ok, but "Brellies" is actually a very cute name for Umbrella Academy (opens in new tab) fans. Fan name aside, Elliot Page took the time to thank those who supported the Netflix series. And while it might be bittersweet to end the Hargreeves' journey on the small screen, the Juno star seems happy to be given the opportunity to provide one final season. We'll just have to wait and see how Viktor's story ultimately plays out.

Of course, Elliot Page was't the only cast member from The Umbrella Academy who took to social media after the news of Season 4 went public. Emmy Raver-Lampman plays Allison/ The Rumor in the Netflix series, and she also reacted to the news with a short but sweet post on Instagram story. The caption reads:

One last time. Thank you

Some members of the Hargreeves family used even less words to respond to the news about The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season on Netflix. Actor Tom Hopper who plays the hulking Luthor used two emojis: an umbrella and a bicep. Seems appropriate given Number One's powers, no?

Ritu Arya joined The Umbrella Academy back in Season 2, and has remained a main cast member throughout the third season. She had a two word reaction to the news about Season 4, posting on her Instagram Story:

It’s Happening

The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in February of 2019, after the first season filmed in 2018. As such, the actors who have been there since day one have spent a ton of time within the wacky universe of the comic book adaptation. This includes Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves. He was a recurring character in Season 1, before being promoted for later installments. Min took to Twitter about Season 4, posting:

One last go-round. grateful we get to say goodbye. All because of you. Thank you.

We'll just have to see what The Umbrella Academy has up its sleeve for its fourth and final season. Each of the previous three have had wildly different plots, although they all build to an apocalyptic event (or two). The finale of Season 3 left some big questions, especially related to whether or not the Umbrellas still have powers in the universe that they ended up in.

It's currently unclear when The Umbrella Academy will return to Netflix for Season 4. In the meantime, check out summer premiere list to plan your next binge watch.