James Cameron Took A Break From Working On Avatar: Fire And Ash To Send Zoe Saldaña A Sweet Awards Message: 'He, After All These Years, Believes In Me'
Her Golden Globes win came with a heartfelt note from the auteur.
Zoe Saldaña had plenty to celebrate after her win at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, part of the 2025 TV schedule. She brought home the gold for her performance in Netflix’s wild musical Emilia Perez. While speaking to the press following her big win, the actress reflected on her 25-year career and expressed gratitude to the filmmakers who have supported her along the way. One of those filmmakers, none other than director James Cameron, took a moment to send the Colombiana actress a special message during the ceremony—despite being hard at work in New Zealand on the next installment of his epic franchise, the upcoming Avatar: Fire & Ash.
Speaking in the press room following the awards ceremony (via Variety), Saldaña shared how much Cameron’s words meant to her. The Guardians of the Galaxy alum shared:
This isn’t the first time Cameron has sung the Lioness star praises. In her Variety cover story last October, the director spoke glowingly of her performance in the Avatar films, arguing that her work as Neytiri deserves the same recognition as that of any Oscar-winning actor. The filmmaker said:
Saldaña has proven herself to be a force of nature, not only in her role as Neytiri but as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. She has appeared in three of the highest-grossing films of all time—Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avengers: Endgame. However, her recent win for Emilia Perez marks a new chapter in her career, as she receives critical acclaim she hasn’t previously experienced, which she’s admitted feels deflating. The Vivo voice performer continued to reflect during her press room remarks:
As Cameron continues to edit Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to land on the 2025 movie release schedule, Saldaña’s bond with the visionary filmmaker remains as strong as ever. His belief in her and her drive to push boundaries as an artist ensure we’ll see even more captivating performances from the Star Trek alum.
In the meantime, fans can revisit her performances in Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, both streaming with a Disney+ subscription. And with Fire and Ash on the horizon, Saldaña is just beginning to explore Neytiri’s story—and cement her legacy as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.