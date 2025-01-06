James Cameron Took A Break From Working On Avatar: Fire And Ash To Send Zoe Saldaña A Sweet Awards Message: 'He, After All These Years, Believes In Me'

Zoe Saldaña had plenty to celebrate after her win at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards , part of the 2025 TV schedule . She brought home the gold for her performance in Netflix’s wild musical Emilia Perez . While speaking to the press following her big win, the actress reflected on her 25-year career and expressed gratitude to the filmmakers who have supported her along the way. One of those filmmakers, none other than director James Cameron, took a moment to send the Colombiana actress a special message during the ceremony—despite being hard at work in New Zealand on the next installment of his epic franchise, the upcoming Avatar: Fire & Ash .

Speaking in the press room following the awards ceremony (via Variety ), Saldaña shared how much Cameron’s words meant to her. The Guardians of the Galaxy alum shared:

I was sitting in the audience, and I received a message from James Cameron, who’s somewhere in New Zealand right now, cutting ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ And he, after all these years, believes in me. So that, to me, nourishes my desire to continue growing as an artist.

This isn’t the first time Cameron has sung the Lioness star praises. In her Variety cover story last October, the director spoke glowingly of her performance in the Avatar films, arguing that her work as Neytiri deserves the same recognition as that of any Oscar-winning actor. The filmmaker said:

I’ve worked with Academy Award-winning actors, and there’s nothing that Zoe’s doing that’s of a caliber less than that… She can go from regal to, in two nanoseconds, utterly feral. The woman is ferocious. She is a freaking lioness.

Saldaña has proven herself to be a force of nature, not only in her role as Neytiri but as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. She has appeared in three of the highest-grossing films of all time—Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avengers: Endgame. However, her recent win for Emilia Perez marks a new chapter in her career, as she receives critical acclaim she hasn’t previously experienced, which she’s admitted feels deflating . The Vivo voice performer continued to reflect during her press room remarks:

What I feel is actually joy, because there’s a sense of presence. I’ve been in this industry for 25 years… I’ve always been employed. I’ve always had good human beings, amazing, undeniably talented filmmakers who believe in me and bet on me and trust me consistently. This recognition is paramount for my continuation as an artist. I’m happy. I’m 46. There was a moment a couple years ago where I was sort of thinking about, ‘Do I go into a homestead and start planting a garden?’ But the truth is, I’m an artist through and through, and I need to create every day. I just don’t know what I’d do.

As Cameron continues to edit Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to land on the 2025 movie release schedule , Saldaña’s bond with the visionary filmmaker remains as strong as ever. His belief in her and her drive to push boundaries as an artist ensure we’ll see even more captivating performances from the Star Trek alum.

In the meantime, fans can revisit her performances in Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, both streaming with a Disney+ subscription . And with Fire and Ash on the horizon, Saldaña is just beginning to explore Neytiri’s story—and cement her legacy as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents.