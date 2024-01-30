Jamie Dornan Gets Real About Going Into Hiding After Fifty Shades Of Grey Received Negative Reviews
Jamie Dornan hid after Fifty Shades of Grey got slammed.
Fifty Shades of Grey may have been a hit with the fans and achieved huge box office records, but critics didn’t take well to the trilogy. Rotten Tomatoes scores gave the first movie a Rotten 25%, with Darker and Freed both getting 11%. Jamie Dornan, who signed on as Christian Grey for the three films, recalled going into hiding once negative reviews for the first movie came out.
It mustn’t have been easy for Jamie Dornan’s cinematic breakthrough to have been in the E.L. James-adapted film. He got real with BBC Sounds about receiving rave reviews for his work in the Northern Irish drama series The Fall to getting mediocre ones in Fifty Shades of Grey.
I can only imagine the fear Jamie Dornan was experiencing about the fate of his career starring in a poorly-received film series that everyone was flocking to see. It’s because of all of the attention and reviews the Irish actor got that he said he wouldn’t take a job like Fifty Shades of Grey again. Being part of a franchise can, after all, make it easy to be typecasted, and the last thing he wanted was for people to only see him as Christian Grey.
The critics may have sent hate to the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie, but its box office number of $570 million against a budget of $40 million guaranteed film adaptations of the next two books. Dornan continued to say the financial success of the erotic romance film only heightened his fears of what was to come.
Sadly, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed still didn’t do much better critically. Jamie Dornan remembers one brutal review that stuck with him that compared his character to “oatmeal.” While the Belfast actor said he “didn’t entirely disagree with it,” he still thought it was “harsh” to read.
Even though the Fifty Shades of Grey films didn’t respond to Jamie Dornan positively, it wasn’t the end of his career. In fact, he began to appreciate being in indie films more, as they provided a more close-knit environment with his crew compared to the large-scale setup he was used to. After Fifty Shades Freed, he starred in the Golden Globe-nominated film A Private War and the TIFF-released sci-fi horror Synchronic, and he earned awards notice for the Oscar-winning movie Belfast. The 41-year-old is even on the drama thriller series The Tourist, which reviews say is fifty shades of excellent. It proves that if you have enough opportunities to show off your talent, critics will eventually recognize it.
Jamie Dornan may have gone into hiding for a bit after the negative reviews of Fifty Shades of Grey came out, but he didn’t regret being part of the film franchise. He knew the series would light a fire under his bum for years with critics comparing every next performance to his work as Christian Grey, but it’s a reality he’s learned to live with as time passed. Maybe eventually Dornan will play an unforgettable role that will make critics and audiences forget that he ever was Christian Grey, like how Robert Pattinson established a successful career outside of Twilight.
You can see Jamie Dornan in his breakout performance in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy with your Max subscription.
