Jamie Dornan's Back On TV For The Tourist, And The Reviews Say He Is Fifty Shades Of Excellent
The Tourist is now available for streaming on HBO Max.
HBO Max’s new thriller The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as The Man, who wakes up in a hospital with amnesia after a rollover crash in the Australian Outback. He's being targeted by some dangerous people, and needs to figure out who he is and where he came from pretty quickly. Critics who had the chance to stream the series ahead of its March 3 release date have spoken, and despite some overall mixed opinions on the series' plentiful twists and turns, it seems more reviews than not are all raving in particular about Dornan’s performance.
Jamie Dornan has (thankfully, some would say) left his Fifty Shades of Grey days in the past, and he's followed those up most notably with the highly acclaimed Belfast. Joining him in the new HBO Max series are Danielle Macdonald as rookie police officer Helen Chambers, Shalom Brune-Franklin as waitress Luci Miller, Damon Herriman as detective inspector Lachlan Rogers and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as someone from The Man’s past. Let’s take a look at what the reviews are saying about The Tourist on HBO Max and particularly Dornan’s performance.
Leila Latif of AV Club grades The Tourist a B, saying that while not a lot of new ground is broken story-wise, this series is never boring. With its great action sequences and excellent cast, she says this series is impressively horrific and you’ll never look at Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey ever again. (Assuming you looked at him the same after he went full stalker on someone in preparation for his role in The Fall.)
While he thinks the series is beautifully shot and well-paced, Daniel Fienberg of THR says he would have liked it better if tightened into a movie. However, despite thinking it has illogical misdirects and a less-engaging second half, Fienberg says The Tourist perfectly encapsulates Jamie Dornan’s skills.
John Powers of NPR says if amnesia is a gimmick used to drive a story, The Tourist’s motor “purrs like a Ferrari.” Danielle Macdonald is a scene-stealer as Helen, he says, and the perfect counterpoint to Jamie Dornan’s take on The Man.
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com gives The Tourist 3.5 stars out of 4, saying that Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald give career-best performances in a series that has notes of Memento and Fargo — comparisons also made in other reviews — with a plot that sometimes gets too convoluted.
Michael Starr of the New York Post says HBO Max subscribers “need to watch” Jamie Dornan’s latest project, saying the series starts out with a bang and never lets up.
Josh Bell of CBR says The Tourist is lively and fun, even if it doesn’t reinvent the wheel. Its humor carries it when its plot gets bogged down with exposition, and, again, Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald are effective in their roles.
The Tourist trailer promised twists, turns and plenty of stressful intensity, and some critics disagree on how well those twists landed, though no one appeared to outright despise it across the board. However, Jamie Dornan’s performance — as well as the supporting cast, namely Danielle Macdonald — was lauded by pretty much everyone, so that seems like the best reason possible to spend the weekend down under.
If you want to check out the new series, all six hour-long episodes of The Tourist are available for streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Also be sure to check out some of the other best shows on HBO Max, as well as our 2022 TV Premiere Schedule.
