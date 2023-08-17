After Jamie Foxx's Latest Recovery Update, Jeremy Renner, Sherri Shepherd, And More Shared The Love

Few people have had quite the year that Jamie Foxx has seen. The actor was rushed to a hospital earlier this year following some sort of medical emergency and while there’s still a lot we don’t know about what happened to him, Foxx has been more visible in recent weeks and so what is clear is that he is on the road to recovery. And he's got plenty of fans and celebs behind him.

Foxx posted a message to Instagram as yet another update on his own status, saying that he’s “finally starting to feel like myself,” which certainly sounds wonderful. He also expresses his thanks for all the well wishes that he received from so many friends and fans, saying that they truly did help, and he hopes to thank everybody who supported him in person down the road.

Foxx’s update received a lot of positive responses from those friends. Among them, is Jeremy Renner, who has seen his own share of physical trials in the last few months following Renner's snowplow accident that broke several bones and has led to a significant recovery of his own. Renner and Foxx are also supposed to appear in a live-action Spawn movie down the road. Renner said…

Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️

Following the initial report of Foxx’s hospitalization fans and friends had little idea what was happening. Foxx said later in a video that he didn’t want people to see him in the state he was in following the incident, so he remained out of the public eye during his initial recovery.

What the underlying condition was is still not officially known. In an interview, Mike Tyson stated Foxx had a stroke, which would be consistent with what little we know but has not been confirmed. What’s clear is that people are happy Foxx is recovering so well. Sherri Shepard posted a comment saying simply…

we love you!

In the same way that we still have many questions about what happened to Foxx, we have many questions about when he can return to something like a regular work schedule. Foxx had to step aside as the host of Beat Shazam for the new season, and we don’t know the fate of various upcoming Jamie Foxx movies. Some may be put on hold until he has ready, others may look at recasting, and still, others may die on the vine without him.

Of the many people Foxx thanked in his recent post was God. He clearly feels that some higher power helped him through and one friend who supports that is fellow Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who said…

Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better.

Now that Foxx is willing and able to say more, we’re likely to be able to follow his recovery closely through Instagram, much in the same way we have with Jeremy Renner. It’s wonderful to see them both doing so well.