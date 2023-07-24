After Jamie Foxx Opened Up About His Medical Incident, Ice-T Called Out 'Weirdos' For Coming Up With Bizarre Theories About Him

Jamie Foxx recently opened up about the life-threatening medical incident that kept him out of the public eye in recent months, and while the actor was vulnerable in addressing his struggles in recovering and his gradual return to society, he found a lot of support from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Unfortunately, with the internet being what it is, the actor's Instagram video has already spurred more bizarre conspiracy theories, with some claiming the actor didn't look like his usual self, a baseless suspicion that was also voiced after other public appearances of late. Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T took to social media to put those theory-spreading "weirdos" in their place while speaking up for Foxx's recovery process.

Ice-T has more or less become known for shutting down nonsense on Twitter, and the rapper did exactly that after catching sight of a viral tweet depicting photos of Jamie Foxx before and after the medical event that put his life at risk. Having read some of the comments with outlandish theories wondering if the actor was replaced or digitally recreated, T had to speak up:

People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.

Ice-T suffered no fools who had nothing better to do than come up with outlandish theories for why Jamie Foxx looks different now, after an extended hospitalization, than he did any any point before he fell ill. The fact of the matter is that it's not uncommon for anyone to look different after a major illness, and as the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star pointed out, people can take on varied appearances even after bout with far less threatening illnesses.

While there were some odd comments on that front, it should be noted that quite a few high-visibility comments on the original viral tweet were making the same "stop that shit" point as Ice-T. Others added that the lighting in the video and the angle at which it was filmed could have also played a factor in the They Cloned Tyrone star's appearance.

As of this writing, it's still not officially known what specific medical issue led to Jamie Foxx's hospitalization back in mid-April. Mike Tyson mentioned not long after the news broke that Foxx suffered from a stroke, but no one from the actor's camp has confirmed or denied any information floating out there about what he went through.

Part of the reason for the actor's secrecy, according to his family and Foxx himself, is that he doesn't want his fans to see him struggling in his current state. Foxx's Hollywood career has been built around his confident persona and attitude, which has been prevalent in a number of his movie roles. It's fair that he would rather his fans continue to see him at his best, so to speak, rather than as someone regaining their health after a life-threatening situation. It's not something he should even have to think about, really.

There's no clear timetable for when Jamie Foxx will return to his normal duties, such as hosting the Fox game show Beat Shazam. For now, Nick Cannon has stepped in for Foxx, and the SAG-AFTRA strike will likely put further delays on any projects Foxx may have been working on at the time he was hospitalized. Here's hoping the actor can continue his recovery and get well soon, while avoiding any of those weird ass theories floating around on the web about him.

Jamie Foxx is still on the mend, but those with a Netflix subscription can check out his latest film They Cloned Tyrone right now. Beyond that, we can only wait to see if the actor shares more updates on his condition.