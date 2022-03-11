Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Body Insecurities With Set Photo From Her New Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is ditching body negativity. The accomplished actress has starred in countless films over her decades-long career, but she recently revealed that she had always been self-conscious about her body - that is, until a new movie role encouraged her to leave the concealer at home.

In a new Instagram post, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her past body insecurities with a behind-the-scenes look at her new film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Take a peek at her message below:

The Halloween Kills actress , who just said good-bye to the iconic franchise, can be seen rocking a costume for her character Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS auditor and ‘official nemesis and bae’ to star Michelle Yeoh. Jamie Lee Curtis’ ensemble includes a delightfully horrendous mustard turtleneck, a canary yellow sweater vest, and a decidedly geometric wig (the outfit is also rendered in all its yellow glory on the film’s poster ). Deirdre isn’t smiling, but her sugar cookie sports a big grin made out of frosting.

The image’s most notable feature, however, may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ relaxed posture and protruding midsection. Her caption reveals that she had been sucking in her stomach since she was a child, and she decried the billion dollar industry that thrives on "hiding things." Services like lipo and fillers have become commonplace amongst the Hollywood set, with many celebs adopting Elsa’s mantra of "conceal, don’t feel."

Rather than fit the mold for her new role, Jamie Lee Curtis chose to break free of old patterns. She explicitly stated that she didn’t want to conceal anything and made a conscious effort to "relinquish and release every muscle" she had previously engaged in order to "hide reality." Some actors might be afraid to get up close and personal without a face full of make-up, but not Jamie Lee Curtis: she actually claimed she had "never felt more free creatively and physically.’"

It’s a bold statement for such a well-known actress, especially in an industry where imperfections are often erased with a quick Photoshop session and actresses sport full beats even when their characters are simply getting out of bed. By sharing her reality with her fans, Jamie Lee Curtis is opening the floor for an important conversation about body positivity and authenticity. And if she extends her acceptance to herself? That’s just an added bonus.