‘The Actor Goes To The Man Who Gave Me Covid.’ Jamie Lee Curtis Hilariously Called Out Colin Farrell At The SAG Awards, And He Responded

As we’re nearing the end of this year’s run of award shows ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, the SAG Awards premiered on Netflix last night amid the streaming schedule. With Kristen Bell as host for the second time, the night was filled with memorable moments, heartfelt speeches and unexpected laughs. Jamie Lee Curtis brought hilarity to the night by calling out Colin Farrell for allegedly giving her COVID as she presented him an award, and the Irish actor humorously responded.

Colin Farrell is apparently the third Batman actor to land an award from the Screen Actors Guild for his completely unrecognizable performance lead performance on HBO's The Penguin. He specifically take home the SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. It was a momentous occasion on its own but, as Page Six's Instagram video showed, it was enhanced by the joke made by the Halloween icon beforehand. Check out her barb as well as Farrell's reaction below:

Well, it looks like the Irish actor did indeed acknowledge that he did indeed give Jamie Lee Curtis COVID. This prevented the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress from going to 2023's BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards. On the bright side, at least she was well enough to accept her first Oscar for the A24 movie. Farrell also made it clear that his Banshees of Inisherin co-star, Brendan Gleeson, gave COVID to him first and amusingly said was just "spreading the love."

I can imagine that, at the time, the COVID diagnoses weren't fun for either of the actors. So I find it delightful that they can view the situations with humor now.

The 2022-2023 awards season was successful for both Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis. Farrell’s Banshees of Inisherin was a serious Academy Awards contender that year, and he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and was nominated for an Oscar. Aside from her aforementioned Academy Award, Curtis also received a ton of accolades for EEAAO, including a SAG Award.

Both Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis have plenty to look forward to this year. The Lobster actor will be starring in the upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Margot Robbie. His Apple TV+ series, Sugar, has also been renewed for a second season. As for Curtis, she's reprising Dr. Tess Colman in the long-awaited sequel Freakier Friday. She'll also be starring in James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay and co-producing the Apple TV+ movie The Lost Bus.

As a fan, I love that these two are thriving and appear to be healthy years after their respective bouts with COVID. It was truly hilarious to see Jamie Lee Curtis. call out her peer, but kudos to Colin Farrell for owning up to it (and humorously throwing another co-star under the bus). You can watch every memorable moment from the 31st Annual SAG Awards by streaming the show with a Netflix subscription.