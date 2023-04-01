Jamie Lee Curtis Shared A Sweet Tribute To Her Daughter For Trans Day Of Visibility

Jamie Lee Curtis is an Oscar-winning actress , and she probably also deserves an award for being a world-class parent. The iconic actress posted a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Ruby Guest, in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. The hilarious Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared a photo of herself and Ruby on social media, along with a touching message about unconditional love and acceptance.

In the photo posted to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram , the mother-daughter duo can be seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company in a candid moment. Curtis' message of support may have been even sweeter, though. She wrote, “Love is love” and that “a mother’s love knows no judgment,” as well as making it clear that she stands in total solidarity with her child and others who identify as transgender. The touching post can be seen below:

Jamie Lee shares Ruby and daughter Annie Guest with American-British actor, director, and comedian, Christopher Guest . It was in July 2021 that the actress first shared, with permission from her daughter, the news of Ruby’s transition . The actress told AARP the Magazine (opens in new tab) that she and her husband have watched with joy as their child made their transition. The actress told the publication:

... have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.

Supporting Ruby through her journey remains one of the A-lister's top priorities, it seems. She admitted to People in a mother-daughter interview that she is still learning new terminology and words related to the transgender community and may make mistakes along the way. However, if her story can inspire just one person to embrace their authentic self, it will all be worth it.

Ruby Guest, a video editor for a gaming company, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, but she is happy to be open about her experiences if they helps others. In May 2022, Ruby tied the knot with her partner, Kynthia, in a cosplay wedding. The World of Warcraft-themed nuptials were held in the backyard of the family home, with Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as video game character Jaina Proudmoore to officiate the ceremony. I mean, does it get any cooler than that?

In the past, the actress has been generous with the public regarding her personal life. While far less happy than the beautiful public display of support for her daughter, she's also been transparent about her experience with substance issues . The Halloween star’s journey to sobriety is sure to be inspiring for many, as she continues to use her platform to help spread awareness and funds for charity.

As the world continues to recognize the importance of trans visibility, Jamie Lee Curtis' message of love and acceptance is more important than ever. Her unwavering support for Ruby is an inspiration to parents everywhere and serves as a reminder that everyone deserves to be loved and accepted for who they truly are.