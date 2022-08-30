Jamie Lee Curtis Shares More Epic Halloween Ends Footage, But RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Is Still Noticeably Missing

The horror genre has been thriving as of late, to the joy of hardcore fans. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters during this renaissance, including John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween . David Gordon Green’s 2018 movie was such a big success that two more sequels were quickly ordered. Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared some epic Halloween Ends footage , but Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards is still noticeably missing.

The current R-rated Halloween trilogy serves as a direct sequel to the 1978 original slasher, with a number of OG actors reprising their roles, especially in Halloween Kills. One of these returning faces is reality TV star Kyle Richards, who played young Lindsey Wallace in the first movie opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. They are both set to appear in the upcoming threequel, but Richards has been absent from the limited footage. That includes a clip package posted on Curtis’ Instagram , as you can see below,

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Pretty cool, right? After being kept apart throughout the entirety of Halloween Kills, it’s clear that Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are ready to exchange blows in David Gordon Green’s final chapter Ends. Although it’s unclear how much we’ll be seeing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards throughout its mysterious runtime.

The above clip features limited but grilling footage from Halloween Ends. The teaser also intercuts clips from John Carpenter’s original movie, and the previous two that recently arrived in theaters. The stakes certainly feel high, although the cryptic footage has been missing some members of the cast. In addition to Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak’s Allyson is only briefly shown during one shot, despite being a leading character of David Gordon Green’s trilogy.

Given how Kyle Richards has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its entire run, horror fans were curious to see how her acting chops would play out when she reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Kills. But she received a great deal of praise for her limited role, and was one one the only characters to survive their encounter with Michael Myers. While Richards is set to appear in Halloween Ends, it’s unclear how large of a role it’ll be or how she’ll factor into the story of the threequel.

Many hardcore fans of the franchise are hoping to see Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards share a scene in Halloween Ends, as they didn’t actually have any screentime together in Kills. But since Lindsey was one of the only survivors at the end of Michael’s rampage through Haddonfield, it would make sense that they might lean on each other in the wake of the mass tragedy. We’ll just have to wait for more footage to answer these questions.