After Halloween Ends’ First Trailer Was Released, Fans Respond To Kyle Richards Being Absent

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as properties old and new have been killing it (lol) at the box office. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters thanks to new sequels, including the current Halloween trilogy. But now that the first trailer for the upcoming threequel Halloween Ends has been released, fans are sounding off online about Kyle Richards being absent.

2021's Halloween Kills brought back a number of actors from John Carpenter's original movie, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. She was one of the only characters to survive Michael Myers' rampage through Haddonfield, and was confirmed to be appearing in Halloween Ends. But where was she in the trailer? As a reminder, you can re-watch it below,

While this quick teaser features plenty of scares and grisly action, we didn't get much of Andi Matichak's character Allyson. As for Kyle Richards' Lindsey Wallace, she didn't have any screen time at all in this first set of clips. The internet definitely noticed, with folks sounding off on Twitter about the Real Housewives OG being left out of the fun. Case in point:

Why is Lindsey notably absent from the #HalloweenEnds trailer? Unless I missed her? #KyleRichards pic.twitter.com/vxnvOPGVGMJuly 20, 2022 See more

Honestly, same. Given the fact that Lindsey Wallace is one of the only characters of the trilogy who are still alive, one might expect Kyle Richards to appear in the first marketing material. But we'll seemingly have to wait for a full-length trailer to see how the survivor has recovered from her latest encounter with Michael Myers. Luckily that wait shouldn't be long, as Halloween Ends will be in theaters this fall.

Plenty of folks were disappointed in not seeing the Real Housewives royalty included in the first trailer for Halloween Ends. Some even said they wanted a re-do of the first Kyle-less trailer. As they posted,

no kyle richards release another one @halloweenmovie https://t.co/v3raXHhuoHJuly 20, 2022 See more

On the other side of the coin, there are folks who are not looking forward to seeing Kyle Richards back on the big screen in Halloween Ends. The 53 year-old television personality/actress is having a rocky season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with both Richards and her husband the subject of some backlash over their behavior. As such, there were people on Twitter who were happy to not see her in the first trailer opposite Michael Myers, posting:

No sign of Kyle Richards in the Halloween Ends trailer 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QwfUzO9WiFJuly 20, 2022 See more

The first tease for Halloween Ends only featured a minute and change of footage, so it's definitely only the tip of the ice berg for David Gordon Green's threequel. The actual story has been kept under wraps, as well as how the relationships Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode has are playing out. One fan addressed how much is being guarded, including Kyle Richards' role. As they put it,

They must be saving the good stuff (another Kyle Richards chase scene)

Many moviegoers were pleasantly surprised by Kyle Richards' performance as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Kills. After all, it had been decades since she originated that role in John Carpenter's 1978 original slasher. She was pulled back in the right moments, and folks really responded to her conflict with Michael Myers. Some want to see more, perhaps giving Richards a long, epic chase scene ala Sarah Michelle Gellar I Know What You Did Last Summer. They tweeted out,

Halloween Ends better give us a Helen Shivers style chase scene for Kyle Richards.

Yes, please. We'll just have to wait and see how hefty of a role Kyle Richards is given in Halloween Ends. While she got limited screentime in Kills, she's now one of just a handful of characters who survived and will return. Hopefully we get to see her actually share scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis; the two actors share a tight bond IRL. In fact, Curtis is going to appear on the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.