Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares New Laurie Strode Image, And Ouch

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of fans. One of the best horror movies to arrive recently was the 2018 Halloween movie, which led to two more movies being ordered from filmmaker David Gordon Green. The trilogy will end with Halloween Ends, with Jamie Lee Curtis recently sharing a new Laurie Strode image, and ouch.

The stakes are high for Halloween Ends, as it will mark Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as franchise hero Laurie Strode. Fans are eager to see her and Michael Myers come to blows, as they were kept apart throughout the runtime of the previous sequel Halloween Kills. Curtis recently celebrated her Instagram name change with an image from the upcoming slasher, and I’m really feeling for the iconic final girl. Check it out for yourself below,

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I’m not sure what Michael Myers has done to Laurie before this image, but it can’t be something comfortable. While Jamie Lee Curtis is thrilled about finally having a more simple Instagram username, she certainly picked a hilariously unconventional way to celebrate. But seeing this cryptic image has me all the more excited to see a full trailer for Halloween Ends.

The above post comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram, which has a rebranding today. Presumably because someone else has made an account in her name, Curtis’ previous handle was @curtisleejamie. But as the actress/ philanthropist claims, she “Missy Elliott’ed it” aka she flipped it and reversed it. Pretty iconic behavior, methinks.

While this is largely a joke post, it’s sure to pique the interest of the generations of Halloween fans out there. Because while Halloween Ends is arriving in theaters and streaming on Peacock , there hasn’t been much content or information released to the public. While this is helping to guard the upcoming slasher’s contents, fans are eager to know more about Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as the beloved character Laurie Strode.

After first debuting footage for those in attendance at CinemaCon , fans were treated to a brief but exciting teaser for Halloween Ends . But the footage was limited, and intercut with some from John Carpenter’s 1978 original . You can re-watch that brief clip below,

While this teaser helps to buoy anticipation for Halloween Ends, it didn’t actually reveal much about the contents of David Gordon Green’s threequel. There was only a brief appearance by Andi Matichak’s Allyson, and Kyle Richards was absent completely . As such, the movie can seemingly surprise audiences with its mysterious contents.