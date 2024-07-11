Jamie Lee Curtis And More Pay Tribute To Shelley Duvall After Her Death

Tragedy struck today when Shelley Duvall passed away at age 75 in her sleep due to complications with diabetes. She was known for playing eccentric characters in films like Popeye, 3 Women, and Annie Hall. And, of course, you can’t forget when the Texas native starred in one of the best Stephen King movies , The Shining. After the Primetime Emmy nominee’s death, celebrity tributes from Jamie Lee Curtis and more came pouring in to honor a famed actress.

Before becoming an actress, Shelley Duvall was going to explore a science career until she was “discovered” by three crew members at a party and asked her to be part of Robert Alman’s film Brewster McCloud. This would lead to many collaborations between the two as well as many other movies that would give her a big screen presence.

Ever since 1989, Shelley Duvall has been with longtime partner and musician Dan Gilroy. Her Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme co-star gave a wonderful tribute to The Hollywood Reporter , writing,

My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.

More beautiful tributes came from well-known celebrities who took the time to praise a memorable talent. One of them came from Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted on Instagram about the time she had the privilege to play Annie Oakley in one of Shelley Duvall’s television shows:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

It’s incredible that Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest had a connection to Shelley Duvall in giving Curtis an acting role and her husband a directing gig. For some context, the Halloween actress played Annie Oakley in Tall Tales & Legends, which was an anthology series created, executive produced, and presented by Duvall. It’s truly inspiring that she was able to show young women that actresses can have a place behind the camera as well as in front. Curtis sure found that place herself later in her career producing the Halloween Trilogy sequel series and the upcoming Freaky Friday 2.

Another loving tribute came from Stephen King, whose novel The Shining was the source material for one of Shelley Duvall's most memorable performances. He posted his thoughts about the Faerie Tale Theatre creator on Twitter , writing,

Very sorry Shelly Duvall has passed. Wonderful, talented, underused actor.

Shelley Duvall famously had a very complicated relationship with director Stanley Kubrick in the making of The Shining, but it's an iconic performance in one of the best horror films of all time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The legendary director's estate shared sentiments via a dedicated Instagram page, and you can see the post below:

A post shared by Stanley Kubrick (@stanleykubrick) A photo posted by on

The Wire’s Wendell Pierce also took the time to pen a sweet tribute to Shelley Duvall. He wrote in a Tweet about how the comedy film Popeye first introduced him to the American actress:

When I was a boy, I went to the movies to see POPEYE with Robin Williams. A wonderfully strange movie. The moment Shelley Duvall sang “He’s Large” I fell in love with “Olive Oil”. A moment I cherish to this day as a part of my innocent youth. Today Shelley Duvall died and that little boy shed a tear for “Olive Oil” with a heavy heart. RIP 💔

Popeye is another great rom-com to get to know what a stellar talent Shelley Duvall was – the actress paired opposite Robin Williams in the titular role. With those big expressive eyes of hers and portraying the gestures and mannerisms of E. C. Segar’s animated character, you couldn’t pick anyone better for Olive Oyl.

With many celebrities sending tributes to Shelley Duvall, it proves what a profound impact she had on an audience. The Peabody Award winner was truly an incredible talent from her best film roles to the television shows she headlined. Our hearts at CinemaBlend go out to the friends and loved ones of this extraordinary actress for all that she brought audiences. She’ll never be forgotten.