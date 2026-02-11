The Internet Has A Big Theory About Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet, And As Rumors Go, It's Compelling

Just as Timothèe Chalamet has been publicly acknowledging Kylie Jenner in awards speeches in a way he hadn’t before, the internet has latched onto a different possible signal in their high-profile relationship. Specifically, a very large accessory Jenner has been sporting on her pinky as of late.

The theory gained traction after the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an Instagram post highlighting Jenner’s pinky ring. In the photo, she’s promoting one of her glossy lip kits, but that’s not what people focused on. Instead, all eyes went straight to the diamond on her finger. The caption reads:

Fans have been convinced for some time that the diamond ring Kylie has been seen wearing (on & off the red carpet) is actually an engagement ring she’s been wearing on her pinky as a decoy. Thoughts?

To be fair, as far as celebrity engagement rumors go, this one isn’t completely out of left field. But there is a big asterisk that should be attached to this photo. Images from recent events show Jenner wearing a sizable diamond on her right pinky finger. The kind of ring that, if it were on the traditional left ring finger, would immediately set off engagement alarms.

That’s the crux of the theory. The idea is that if she and her partner were quietly engaged, wearing the ring on her pinky would be the ultimate misdirect. It’s visible enough to avoid hiding anything, but unconventional enough to avoid the obvious question.

And given how carefully Chalamet has been managing his public narrative lately, some fans think it fits. As we recently saw, he thanked “my partner” during multiple awards speeches this season. That shift alone prompted speculation about where the relationship stands. Now, layered on top of that, there’s a noticeable diamond making repeat appearances. You can see how the dots start connecting.

(Image credit: Hulu/BBC)

Of course, there could be a much simpler answer. Jenner likes big jewelry. That’s not speculation, but documented fashion history. She has frequently worn statement rings, shown up blinged out at award shows, and oversized diamonds are hardly new territory for her. For someone with her resources and style, a massive pinkie ring doesn’t automatically translate to “secret engagement.”

One of the top comments on the post summed it up bluntly. The comment read:

I feel like if she was engaged the entire world would hear about it. The pinky ring is just saying hello I’m a billionaire 💅🏼🤪

This is a pretty solid point. Still, the fact that the A-list couple has maintained a more controlled public presence does add fuel to the speculation. The Marty Supreme star has been intentional with his words, and Jenner has been selective about appearances, creating an environment where small details feel amplified.

Chalamet is in the middle of a major awards season run, with high visibility and carefully calibrated speeches. Public acknowledgments of Jenner are happening now. The couple has appeared together at high-profile events, but without overexposing their relationship. So when a diamond of that size keeps showing up, people are going to wonder. Does it signal something bigger? Maybe. It sure as heck isn’t going to stop those folks who’ve been asking the pair when marriage was in sight.

Until either of them says otherwise, this remains firmly in rumor territory. As awards season continues and all eyes remain on Chalamet heading toward the 98th Academy Award ceremony, it’ll be interesting to see whether the jewelry choices change, disappear, or stay exactly the same.

For now, we’re in wait-and-see mode. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet, the internet will absolutely keep watching.