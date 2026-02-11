Tom Brady And Logan Paul's Heated Exchange Over A Flag Football Game Is Passive-Aggressive Hilarity

Tom Brady is a legend, and while he gained plenty of enemies and critics in the NFL world on his way to seven Super Bowl wins, I'm not sure he's used to a ton of disrespect. Unfortunately for him, Logan Paul has shown he's not afraid to challenge legends, having previously boxed Floyd Mayweather, and he might've poked the bear a little too much in a recent interview. ("Poked the GOAT," while applicable, isn't sounding quite right.)

Brady and Paul are both set to play against each other in a flag football event in Saudi Arabia on March 21st. I'm now more invested in watching this anti-spectacle than I was previously, especially after the former quarterback-turned-sports commentator looks determined to humble the WWE superstar.

Tom Brady Took Offense To Logan Paul Comparing Himself To NFL Athletes

The Impaulsive podcast did an episode on the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet, and interviewed a number of stars as they made their way through the line. When it came time for Tom Brady to have a seat, Logan Paul went into their upcoming game in Saudi Arabia, and it feels as though things went south pretty quick. Take a listen by watching this quick exchange below:

Tom Brady TALKS TRASH to Logan Paul

Logan Paul asserting he was on the same level athletically as Saquon Barkley, who won the NFL MVP last year, is a comment that most sports analysts would laugh at. That said, I think there's something unspoken here in Paul's words, and maybe Brady felt he was poking at he was more athletic than him, which is why I think the former Super Bowl champ called Paul's WWE career "cute."

I think there's some good-natured jawing going on, and I think it'd be foolish to dismiss Logan Paul's talent for hyping up the internet with viral clips. Still, I can't help but feel like he got under Tom Brady's skin a bit here, and I feel doubly so after seeing how the former quarterback responded on social media afterward.

Brady Had More To Say Online After The Interview

Tom Brady shared the clip on X, perhaps, because it made rounds on the internet. Brady didn't directly talk about any sleight he felt on behalf of Paul, but did stress he wants the flag football event to be taken seriously:

I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win... but dominate.I do think @loganpaulhas the right attitude and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen...I was having a great morning and now I'm mad.

Brady is known for his competitive nature, and he takes a lot of pride in his fitness. Plus, Flag Football is primed to be an Olympic event in 2028, so I'm sure there is some pressure for this event to have a competitive edge to it.

Does this mean that Logan Paul is going to get embarrassed by former and current NFL superstars when he takes the field in Saudi Arabia? Well, I guess it depends on how well he can play flag football, though I doubt he'll be upset either way. In the end, he's still going to make a ton of money from YouTube content, and it's not like anyone expects him to outperform any of the NFL players. I am certainly more invested in seeing how Brady does, though, and can't wait to watch these two meet on the flag football field.

As mentioned, we're going to see these two play flag football on March 21st as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Those interested will be able to see it on Fox Sports or Tubi, and see who comes out on top in this feud between Tom Brady and Logan Paul.