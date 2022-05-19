Jason Momoa Can't Stop, Won't Stop Joining Movies, Now He Has A Universal Comedy Lined Up

Between memorable roles in Game of Thrones and Dune, as well as playing Aquaman in DC movies , Jason Momoa has become a household name, but it’s about time he became a certified action star, don’t you think? Momoa has been signing up for numerous projects lately that will elevate him to that status, including a new project called Shots! Shots! Shots!

Jason Momoa is currently filming the next Fast and Furious movie, Fast X , and has since signed on to star in the live-action Minecraft movie too . Additionally, the Aquaman star will also star in and produce Shots! Shots! Shots!, which is an original action comedy in development at Universal, per The Hollywood Reporter .

Momoa’s latest movie is being described as a family-centric adventure with notes from the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led True Lies, Liam Neeson's iconic action-thriller Taken and 2022’s The Lost City, which starred Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Shots! Shots! Shots! was written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrow, who previously penned the 2018 Netflix comedy The Package, which received mixed to negative reviews by critics and audiences alike. The pair have previously been attached to the Home Alone reimagining Stoned Alone with Ryan Reynolds.

Not long after wrapping his role as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, Zack Snyder picked the Hawaiian born actor to be his Aquaman for Justice League and the entire DCEU. In 2018, Momoa’s solo outing in Aquaman proved to be a massive success, receiving over $1.148 billion at the worldwide box office. Ahead of his recent role picks, the actor played Duncan Idaho in Dune and the lead in the Apple TV+ series See.

Jason Momoa picked up a villain role in Fast X early this year alongside a stacked cast and more newcomers, including Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior. The actor filmed a segment of the role in Rome, Italy, and appears to still be working on the upcoming action blockbuster, which is expected to be released on May 19, 2023.

Before we see Momoa in Fast X, Shots! Shots! Shots! or even Minecraft, the actor has already filmed a role in the Netflix family adventure Slumberland, which is expected to be released sometime this year. The movie is based on a comic book series and directed by the Hunger Games franchise's Francis Lawrence.

Additionally, Momoa will return for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DC sequel helmed by James Wan will also once again star Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman. The movie was filmed from summer 2021 to early 2022, leaving the actor a short break between the DC movie and another big blockbuster.

The Aquaman sequel is set to be released on March 17, 2023. There sure is a lot of Jason Momoa on the way to get excited for, so keep checking back with us for more news on his career!