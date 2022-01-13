Dune's Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce They're Divorcing With Heartfelt Message To Fans

Everyone in the world has been run through the ringer in the last two years thanks to the on-going presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in our lives, and while the consequences have been vast, certainly part of the equation is a massive impact on interpersonal relationships. A lot of couples have seen their bonds strained as a result of everything that has been happening – and today, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that, after a little over four years of marriage, they are going to be getting a divorce.

The couple announced the news on Jason Momoa's personal Instagram account – which includes a message to fans explaining what is happening and why they have decided to split up. You can read their full post below, which features the text in addition to a small collection of peaceful images (which you can see by clicking on the arrow on the right side of the embed):

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa first began dating back in 2005, and they were married in October 2017. Momoa is the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, Bonet's daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz, and the couple have two children together – a son and a daughter.

According to the post, the two actors decided to go public about their divorce not out of a presumption that the event is "newsworthy," but so that they can live their respective lives with "dignity" and "honesty." Had they divorced and not told the public, it likely would have ultimately spurred speculation press, and Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa evidently decided to get ahead of that bad situation and announce that they are splitting up.

The message adds that they still care for each other, but that they are evidently ready to start living independent lives (or as the couple puts it, "We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

Jason Momoa is coming off a seriously busy 2021. In addition to filming more of his Apple TV+ series See, he wrapped production on James Wan's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Francis Lawrence's fantasy adventure Slumberland. He also had a standout role playing Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's critically-acclaimed Dune.

Lisa Bonet, who first gained fame and acclaim playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and A Different World, has been away from the silver and small screen since the birth of her children with Momoa, her most recent performances being recurring roles on the shows Ray Donovan and Girls in 2016.

A divorce can be hard on any family, but for obvious reasons it can be particularly hard for a celebrity couple. Hopefully both Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa will both be happier people in the wake of their split and that they find peace in their changing lives.