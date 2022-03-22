Lenny Kravitz Shares Sweet Photo With Jason Momoa Despite Family Split, And The Internet Has Thoughts

The internet is still processing its thoughts on the split between Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa , and it’s not hard to see why. Together for 17 years, including five years of marriage, Bonet and Momoa were a pair that the world really loved to see together. In a show of support for the couple, Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet photo with Jason Momoa, and the adorable message has the internet feeling a certain way.

Sharing his photo with the Aquaman star, Kravitz took to Instagram with an image that almost looks like a pitch for a future movie project. The two men are shown riding motorcycles, smiling like a pair of good friends. And, naturally, it's complete with an appropriately kind caption:

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

Out of all of the responses to come from Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s bro-out, one of the most appropriate came from Momoa himself. Commenting on Kravitz’s post, the cinematic king of Atlantis had this to say:

love u bro. ohana fo life.

The world surely isn’t surprised by this outpouring of friendship, as it’s been known for a while that Lenny Kravitz has long been chill with Jason Momoa . As Lisa Bonet’s first husband with whom she has three children (including The Batman star Zoë Kravitz), the Grammy-winner has never shied away from publicly showing love, and recently both he and Momoa have been uber-supportive of Zoë and her big screen achievements. That’s something we’ve seen most recently, as both Kravitz and Momoa were on hand to lend their good vibes to Zoë Kravitz’s recent Saturday Night Live debut .

So naturally, another important and appropriate response came from Zoë Kravitz herself. Seeing both of the men that have supported her hanging out with bikes and smiles, Kravitz added the following comment to her father’s big hug of a photo:

Well isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much.

With family matters addressed, it’s now time to ask what the internet thinks of this absolutely adorable moment. So far, the consensus seems to indicate exactly what you’d think, as some are heralding Lisa Bonet as a deity of sorts for uniting these two men. Twitter user onmywayalready is one such fan, as they’ve put the following message into the world:

Lisa Bonet is the most powerful woman alive. Sis, teach us your ways.

If you’re thinking that the meeting of Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz is just a dream, you’re not alone. In fact, SuperNotFunnyS1 said what we were all thinking as they contributed the following reaction:

That picture is entirely too cool to exist in reality. I need some gauzy haze or something so I can believe that it's a snapshot of someone's dream.

Last but not least, user raahtoronto caps off our reactions with one of the nicest messages to come from this entire love fest. Riding the wave of overwhelming positivity, they provided this lovely bit of praise in service of the feelings that have been running around social media:

This is one of the healthiest relationships I’ve seen and I’m genuinely glad to see it out in the public. Salute to the your scarcity Gentlemen. Actual Rockstars.

While the subject of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s reported divorce continues to be a bit confusing, especially after Bonet’s most recent ring sighting , the emotions surrounding the Bonet/Momoa family remain in a good place. It’s nice to see Lenny Kravitz still supporting his ex-wife, the family he shares with her, and the beau that came to love her after.