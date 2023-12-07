Jason Momoa's Minecraft Movie Has Scored A Wednesday Star, And I'm All In On The Actor Getting More Roles Lately

If you somehow haven’t heard, Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff Wednesday was a monumental success for the streaming service when Season 1 of the series arrived last fall. The show actually dethroned other big shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit to break the record for the most watched hours in the matter of its first weeks on the platform. So it’s about time Jenna Ortega’s co-star Emma Myers is finally getting all the roles, including a new one in Jason Momoa's Minecraft movie.

That’s right, Emma Myers, who memorably plays Enid Sinclair, the more sunshiny roommate to Wednesday Addams, and who also happens to be a werewolf, is getting her first shot at a massive blockbuster with Minecraft. Per Deadline , the 21-year-old actress has closed a deal with Warner Bros. and Legendary to star in the studio's adaptation of the popular video game Minecraft, which Jason Momoa signed on to star in last year.

Myers played a few roles here and there before Wednesday, but nothing massive before the series became such a hit with Netflix subscribers. Following the series really taking off, you may have also just seen her among the main Family Switch cast with Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms and Rita Moreno in the body-switch comedy, which had her emulating Garner’s mother character while Garner emulated Myers' teen character. The Netflix movie is currently the No. 2 film on the service’s most watched movies after critics were making all the 13 Going on 30 comparisons about it.

With her upcoming role in the Minecraft movie, Emma Myers' name will be sure to catch those who missed Wednesday considering the sandbox game is considered the best selling video game in history, with over 300 million copies sold thus far and around 140 million monthly active players as of 2023. For the time being, we don’t know the details of Myers’ role in the Minecraft movie, but it’s clearly a huge get for the Wednesday actress!

Along with Momoa and Myers, Peacemaker actress Danielle Brooks and young actor Sebastian Eugene Hansen were additionally cast last week, per a previous Deadline report. The movie is expected to begin production in New Zealand at the end of December after the movie previously got shut down over summer due to the strikes .