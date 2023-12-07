Wednesday's Emma Myers Reveals What She Wants More Of In Season 2, And I Couldn't Agree More

Season 2 of Wednesday will be making its way to Netflix sometime in the next year or so, and as we ponder what the next adventure will hold, it turns out the cast of the Addams Family spinoff has been thinking about it too. In this case, Enid actress Emma Myers was asked about her hopes and dreams for the upcoming episodes, and I really hope what she wants for this season becomes a reality.

As we all impatiently wait for Season 2 of Wednesday, Emma Myers opened up about what she’d like to see in the new episodes while chatting with DC Film Girl about her Netflix project on the 2023 movie schedule , Family Switch. Speaking specifically about her character Enid’s relationship with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, the actress explained:

I just really want them to work more together as a team. I know they did in Season 1. But, I think in Season 2, because Enid has now kind of grown into herself a little bit more, I think there can be more strategic planning with investigation and all that. You know, use your little guard dog for your work.

Girl, same! When it comes to changes Wednesday should make for Season 2, making Enid and Wednesday’s friendship a priority is at the top of my list.

As we saw in Season 1, fans really loved Enid and Wednesday’s relationship , and Jenna Ortega and Myers have fantastic chemistry. They’re the perfect example of opposites attract, and getting a plotline that involves them working together more is something I’d love to see in Wednesday Season 2 .

Of course, we did get a lot of fabulous scenes between Wednesday and Enid in Season 1. However, as Myers pointed out, her werewolf is more sure of herself now and confident. Having her by Ortega’s side would not only be helpful for the characters, but entertaining for the audience.

I can see it now, Wednesday is working to find Tyler (or whatever monster is at the center of Season 2), and Enid is using her newfound werewolf skills to help her out. I imagine that if they are paired together we’ll be in for a lot of fun – like we were in Season 1.

However, if these two get more time together, I also think we’ll get even more heartfelt, meaningful and authentic scenes that show how kind and caring Ortega’s typically straight-faced character can be. The titular character cares deeply about her friends and family, and that would be on full display if she and Enid got more scenes.

When Season 2 of Wednesday premiers (fingers crossed it's on the 2024 TV schedule ), I'm hopeful this dream will become a reality. This Addams Family spin-off is already one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , and having more Enid and Wednesday would make this point even more undeniable.