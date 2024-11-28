Jennifer Aniston, Lily Collins And More Pay Tribute After Jennifer Garner And The Kids Say Goodbye To Beloved Dog (And Cooking Contributor) Birdie

Saying goodbye to animals is always so hard, especially around the holidays. Unfortunately for Jennifer Garner and her family, they had to do just that with their beloved dog, Birdie. And when it happens, there’s usually a great handful of people to join in on remembering the beloved pet, and Birdie is no exception. The outpouring of love for Garner and her family’s pup has plenty of stars paying tribute and sending their love, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Lily Collins.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared on an Instagram post that her beautiful, sweet pooch and well-known cooking contributor, started showing signs of not feeling well last Thursday. The family then discovered the worst, that Birdie was indeed sick and had little time left. Garner said that she’s heard dogs tend to wait until everyone is home to show signs of illness, and thankfully, everyone, seemingly, was able to say goodbye together. Check the post out for yourself below:

Birdie’s tribute is sweet, and you will probably shed at least a tear if you’re anything like me. Garner shared some great and personal videos and pictures of her dog being read to, the two cuddling, and Birdie wearing a pair of glasses (somehow a classic picture of any dog owner), amongst others.

The caption is open and essentially a recapping and reflection of how it all happened. The comment section is even more full of well wishes and sweetly remembering Birdie, here’s just a few of the kind words.

Oh Jen…💔I’m so sorry. Sending so much love -jenniferaniston

Oh I’m so so sorry. Sending you the most love and light and hugs 🤍🤍-lilyjcollins

Aw sweet Birdie. That breaks my heart for you guys. So sorry Jen. -fortunefeimster

Sending you and your family all my love. What a gift Birdie was. And you to her. ❤️-helloross

oh birdie. we love you. -rachelzegler

I loved birdie 🐾 she was a cutie. You will see her again!!🌈 -kchenoweth

Oh Jennifer, I'm heartbroken for you!!! She was the best buddy and always up for an adventure with all of you. Sending my love to you and the kids. I'm so glad they're home with you now. Birdie will be eating turkey in heaven. ❤️❤️❤️❤️-inagarten

so so sorry Jen ❤️ she was the best -weratedogs

It’s really heartwarming to see the support for Garner’s family while they mourn such a monumental loss. I’m glad they have some time together to remember and honor their Birdie all in the same place. If it were me, I would maybe watch some good dog movies as a helpful way to grieve, and eventually, even think about doing my homework and watching some movies that have dogs I’d like to adopt ! But for now, it would probably be closer to a marathon of tearjerkers .

I hope that Garner and fam take all the time they need and that they find solace in remembering Birdie together. It’s always so hard to say goodbye no matter your age, but it’s nice that she has plenty of people out there to pay tribute to Birdie and support her family in the process.

