Based On What We Know About The Beekeeper 2, I Have Some Thoughts On The Jason Statham Action Beequel

There are a lot of promising upcoming action movies , and that list got a little bit longer recently when The Beekeeper 2 was revealed to the world . It has been a little over a year since Jason Statham introduced audiences to one of his most badass and creative characters yet, and at some point in the not-so-distant future, we’ll get to see what Adam Clay has in store for us with his next adventure.

Though not a lot about the movie has been revealed just yet, there’s already plenty of information to go off of and a lot of buzz surrounding what could be the next great action franchise. That said, sit back as I break down everything we know about The Beekeeper 2 and share why I won’t make the same mistake again after sleeping on the first movie .

What We Know About The Beekeeper 2

Though Miramax has not announced a release date for The Beekeeper 2, it has dropped some info about the next chapter in the story of Adam Clay and his unique ways of getting revenge on those who prey on the weak and helpless. So, let's get into what we know first, and then I want to talk about a few of the things on my mind...

Jason Statham Is Returning As Adam Clay

Timo Tjahjanto Is Taking Over Directing Duties From David Ayer

Production Is Supposed To Kick Off Fall 2025

Kurt Wimmer Is Returning To Pen The Script

After The Way The Beekeeper Ended, There Are So Many Directions The Sequel Can Take

The Beekeeper ended on a satisfactory note with Adam Clay, the former clandestine government agent, getting revenge on Derek Danforth (Josh Hutcherson), the man responsible for the vast network of scam call centers actively stealing from the elderly throughout the country. However, there were multiple witnesses in the room when he killed the First Son, meaning that United States President Jessica Danforth (Jemma Redgrave), or at least the Secret Service, is probably going to be looking for him.

I know nothing about when the story picks up or where it’s going, but it seems unlikely that Adam will be able to go back to his quiet retirement tending bees and taking care of elderly neighbors, but will instead be on the run. At the same time, with Derek being an absolute dumpster human before he met his maker (he did use his mom as a human shield), maybe the president lets Adam off and instead recruits him.

Timo Tjahjanto Directed One Of My Favorite Action Movies Of The 2010s, And I Can't Wait To See What He Does Here

I’m not going to lie, I was bummed out when I first heard that David Ayer wasn’t returning to direct The Beekeeper 2. That mood quickly changed when I read one more sentence and saw that Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto would be sitting in the director’s chair this time around. If you haven’t heard of Tjahjanto, you’re about to, because he’s working on the upcoming Nobody 2, which is slated to hit the 2025 movie schedule later this year.

But more than that, Tjahjanto is responsible for some of the best action movies of the past decade, including The Night Comes for Us. That 2018 Netflix film, which starred Joe Taslim (The Raid movies, Mortal Kombat) as a South East Asian Triad member who went rogue on his gang to protect a young girl, was an all-killer-no-filler action thriller with wild fight scenes , over-the-top sequences, and a whole lot of heart. I’m interested to see how the visionary filmmaker brings his unique touch to the Beekeeper franchise, because it could make things even more violent (if that’s possible).

I Also Can't Wait To See What New Tricks Jason Statham's Adam Clay Has Up His Sleeves

One thing I loved most about the movie was that Adam Clay didn’t really use a gun until the end of the movie. Instead, he made homemade bombs, used knives and random tools, and even cars to take out his enemies in spectacular fashion. I mean, there’s that one scene where he takes on four dudes with nothing more than a chain, a screwdriver, and some ingenuity.

Like any sequel, The Beekeeper 2 will most certainly see Statham’s character use some new tricks and utilize unique and unconventional ways to take out anyone who gets in his way. With Tjahjanto, the man who gave us an absolute bonkers apartment fight scene in The Night Comes for Us, behind the camera, I have a feeling we’re going to see some shit.

The Beekeeper came out in January 2024. Though I love a great mid-budget action thriller coming out in the early part of the year, I would love for this sequel to capitalize on the first film’s success and move things to the summer blockbuster season.

With the movie entering production at some point in fall 2025, it’s unlikely we would see Statham reprise his role in early 2026, but a mid-year release seems more likely. Considering there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the sequel, it wouldn’t hurt to try things out on a bigger scale. And no, this isn’t just because I want the film as soon as humanly possible, but instead because I see it as a gamble that could pay off.

This Has All The Makings Of A Great Action Franchise

There are a lot of great action-packed Jason Statham movies , and the actor has proven time and time again that he can lead a successful action franchise. I honestly think Beekeeper 2 could make this one of the actor’s premier properties, as well as one of the biggest action franchises right now.

The first movie was fun, and I have reason to believe the sequel will be a similar situation. The 2024 movie made $162.6 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo , so people obviously liked it. If the sequel matches (or surpasses) those receipts, the future will look bright for the property. Combine that with the potential for a great story and killer fight and action sequences, and this thing could go on for a very long time.

Rest assured, I’ll make sure to keep this guide updated as more information becomes available. Until then, I guess I’ll go back and watch The Beekeeper again.