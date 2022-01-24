Jason Statham’s Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whitely Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Shapely Posts

As devastating as our timelines have seemed to be recently with a number of beloved celebrity deaths , the opposite side of that coin ushers in new life. Jason Statham and his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whitely are among the many celebrities who are expecting a child soon . The model turned actress showed off her very near complete baby bump in a new photo, donning a form fitting maxi dress.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely is a former Victoria Secret model, so it comes as no surprise that she completely reigns in confidence, no matter what she chooses to wear. That seems to go double for when she’s in the later stages of pregnancy, because she looks absolutely stunning in her recent Instagram photos. You can check them out below, in which Huntington-Whitely is in a simple yet elegant nude maxi dress:

The form fitting dress is so snug that you can see the defined muscle in Rosie Huntington-Whitely’s leg. Honestly, I’m willing to bet that you could see the little babe in her belly kick if you were to see her in the dress in person.

The light brown nude that Rosie Huntington-Whitely is wearing certainly suits her, and it’s a color she wears and uses often. The natural cosmetics company she owns, Rose Inc., uses similar colors and natural skin tones in its brand extensively, so it definitely makes it a solid choice for her little baby bump photo shoot.

Fans seem to agree about how the dress and color look on her, because the comment section of her post is full of compliments on both her figure in the dress and the baby bump she is sporting. There’s few things more beautiful than a woman, one of which being a woman who is pregnant, and some fans are lamenting on how amazing the female body is that it can transform so drastically during and after pregnancy.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham already have one child together, a 4-year-old boy named Jack, so pregnancy is not a new thing to Huntington-Whitely. She’s already been through the ringer of pregnancy once, and the confidence of the experience sure shows in her pictures.

Although the two stars share a child together and have been engaged since before their son was born, they haven’t yet married. This could be due to their hectic schedules, as Jason Statham has been pumping out movies these days, even taking on a bigger role in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables franchise in the 4th installment.