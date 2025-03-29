Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s 20th Anniversary Popcorn Bucket Is Solid, But I Really Love The Collectible Cup That Comes With It

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, fans had their hearts broken by Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Whether that was due to the actual emotional beats in George Lucas’ final Prequel Trilogy entry, or a sense of disappointment, it was a pretty big event - and it’s returning amid the 2025 movie schedule along with some sweet merch.

With 20th anniversary screenings taking place in April, it’s naturally an opportunity to drop a prime popcorn bucket. While that’s definitely on the docket, there’s a couple of other commemorative pieces, including a sweet cup, that are so cool. In all, it makes you feel like there’s an upcoming Star Wars movie to look forward to.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’s 20th Anniversary Concession Collectables Are Glorious

Starting April 14th, fans will be able to get tickets to see the commemorative re-release of Revenge of the Sith, which is set to return to theaters on April 25th. And, if you thought they weren’t rolling out the red lava carpet for this one, you’re wrong. That said, check out the bucket and cup that’ll await you at Regal Cinemas locations, should you choose to return to the Sith:

How ‘bout that Vader helmet cup, eh? Shaped like the hard shelled dome that keeps Anakin Skywalker alive, it looks like it’d make a cool addition next to the Captain America 4 popcorn bucket (which is also sweet). It’s probably a good thing that this helmet of refreshment looks like it can only hold cool drinks as well; otherwise that third act on Mustafar would probably feel a bit awkward.

That’s not to say the bucket is any sort of letdown though, especially when the art that you see displayed is a wrap-around version of this gorgeous 20th anniversary poster:

Picture Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker coming at ya like that, in the middle of a darkened movie theater. It brings back memories, doesn’t it? Well, don’t get too cozy, because there’s going to be 4DX screenings of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith also in the works. So you may need to think about how you’re going to stow this stuff during this potential thrill ride, as well as once you return home from this star tour.

Although now that we’re on the subject, there’s another Star Wars goodie you should definitely know about. And no, I'm not talking about trying to hunt down the limited edition "Who's Your Daddy?" mini-poster given out during Revenge of the Sith's Father's Day weekend run in 2005. No, there's something fully armed and operational that's waiting to sit upon your shelf, right in the heart of Disneyland Resort.

You Can Also Own A Death Star Popcorn Bucket Even The Emperor Would Love

Let’s say you’re a Star Wars fan that wants to go the extra mile while celebrating the “Season of the Force.” That’s reasonable, as this is one of the most iconic cinematic legacies to date, so something special is in order. Well, if you’re already planning to check out Luke Skywalker’s arrival at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, then may I present to you Disneyland’s Death Star Popcorn Bucket:

Now that is a trinket designed to bring balance to the Force, as well as lead you through the darkness. Seriously, the light on that thing is crazy and, according to WDWNT, it’s all yours for $32.49 (plus tax.) I have to say, no matter how you watch the Star Wars movies in order, this Death Star would look fantastic next to that Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary popcorn bucket.

And right between them is where you can place that awesome Darth Vader collector’s cup, in a monument to this iconic evil that tried to rule the galaxy. Of course to do that, you need to head to the movies, as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith returns to theaters on April 25th. So don’t forget to preorder your tickets, and pick out your cloak of villainy accordingly. Of course, you can also stream SW flicks and shows right now on Disney+.