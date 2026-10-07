See McKenna Grace Go Full Hunger Games In Nod To Jennifer Lawrence's Famous White Dress

I read Sunrise on the Reaping when it was still in hardback, and I’m definitely looking forward to another Hunger Games movie nearly 15 years after Jennifer Lawrence made a splash. What I didn’t expect was for the upcoming prequel to start ramping up more than a month before its 2026 release . McKenna Grace is clearly full of surprises, as evidenced by the fact she went full Hunger Games for the recent exhibition event, and wore a nod to the white dress we all know Jennifer Lawrence also looked lovely in.

Dare I say McKenna Grace may look a tad bit lovelier? I don’t want talk smack about Lawrence right as she’s been getting sassy on social media lately, but it’s Glen Oropeza’s –aka GlenCocoForHair– styling that really makes the entire look pop for me. The stylist shared an up close-and-glamorous look at the actress on social.

Of course, this isn’t the actual dress from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. McKenna Grace confirmed as much in several interviews, stating it was a vintage Monique dress and she’d had the silver pieces sewn on to match what Lawrence wore in the actual Lionsgate film. Yet the whole thing serves as a perfect Hunger Games tribute and does make me more curious about what we’ll see Maysilee Donner wearing once chosen for District 12. (Less Haymitch and more fashion in these Sunrise on the Reaping trailers , please.)

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Yes, Jennifer Lawrence’s take on the white dress in Catching Fire is a whole lot more eye-catching, mainly because it transforms from a white wedding dress to a black Mockinjay one. It’s one of the most iconic moments in the entire franchise (and definitely the most from a sartorial standpoint, in my opinion).

The actress was attending an exhibition for the franchise at Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, And Power Of Panem at Musee Rodin. As we know, the movies have a ton of avant-garde looks that are perfectly setup for this sort of exhibit, and I’d love to see it. Another Hunger Games franchise star already has, as Joseph Zada was also at the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m hoping this first night out means Sunrise on the Reaping will start ramping up moving forward, as this is one of my most hotly anticipated movies for the year, both from an I want to see it and a celebrity fashion standpoint. Bring on the method dressing!