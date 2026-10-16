I Love Sunrise On The Reaping's Book, And I'm So Grateful Mckenna Grace Fought To Get These Details In The Movie
She fought the good fight.
Once I marked Sunrise on the Reaping off on my to be read list, the movie instantly became one of those book-to-screen adaptations I need to see. As it inches closer everyday on the 2026 movie schedule, Mckenna Grace has opened up about fighting for a bunch of book details to make it into the movie. Personally, I love that she volunteered as tribute on behalf of the fans.
Sunrise on the Reaping is 400 pages long, so I just know a bunch of little moments are going to have to get cut for time. Grace plays Maysilee Donner, who’s one of four District 12 tributes in the prequel focused on Haymitch. Because there's a massive cast of characters in the new Hunger Games, some of Maysilee’s stuff are sure to be taken out, but turns out the actress came on the set swinging. In her words:
Maysilee is a particularly important character in the Sunrise on the Reaping book because of her connections to Katniss Everdeen. As we learn in Suzanne Collins’ novel, she’s the first person to wear the Mockingjay pin in the universe. I would think it’d be a no-brainer for the movie to add this in, but according to Grace, that wasn’t the case.
Another great detail the 20-year-old brought up is Maysilee’s love of coffee. Grace said she made sure she was drinking it in scenes even if all the parts in the book about it didn’t make the film.
There’s also a powerful scene around silverware where she demands that her and the other tributes get cutlery rather than having to eat with their hands to not “let them” treat them like animals. I’m not sure this scene is in the movie, but it sounds like Grace made sure the nods to it were still there. She also said this to Missing Perspectives:
Maysilee memorably wears six necklaces which she made herself in the book. It ends up finding importance especially regarding the death of one character. Grace said adding this detail to the movie was “one battle” she lost, but hey, she clearly won a lot of other hard fought ones. As Grace added this about the filmmaking process, too:
I really appreciate all the speaking up she did, because I know fans like myself will notice. Mckenna Grace has recently paid homage to Katniss with not one gown but two on the press tour. I especially loved her nod to Katniss’s iconic white dress.
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You can check out the latest Sunrise on the Reaping trailer ahead of its release on November 20.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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