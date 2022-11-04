Jennifer Lopez Just Rocked Comfy, Sexy Pajamas. How To Emulate Her Look

It’s no secret Jennifer Lopez has incredible style. It feels as though whenever she goes out, the singer, actress and businesswoman debuts another iconic look. But, this week JLo shared a beautiful look while she was lounging at home for a “comfy cozy writing session.” The actress, who finally wed Ben Affleck over the summer, was donning an Italian designer, but with a look as classic as this, we know you can emulate it for less.

In an Instagram post, JLo shared a photo of herself head to toe in Italian clothing brand, Intimissimi (opens in new tab), in an ensemble which would cost around $350 altogether. Check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Lopez’s latest fashion statement is super classy and sexy. She looks comfortable in a silk kimono, silk pajama pants and a lacy bra. It’s not easy to pull off an outfit at home that feels like an ensemble and feels good to be at home in, but JLo inspired me. After scouring the internet, I found a couple of solid alternatives that are more practical than spending hundreds on a single ensemble. Check out these comparable satin black pajamas:

(opens in new tab) Macy's Satin Notch Collar Pajama Set Visit Site (opens in new tab) For Trim on pants, just like JLo's set.

More sizes, including XL and XXL.

Eight additional colors to make the look your own. Against Buttons are more for decoration then use. (opens in new tab) H&M Satin Pajamas Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab)

For Drawstring pants.

Made from recycled materials.

They also come in a classy beige and brown. Against May run long, buy accordingly.

No trim.

For $40 to $50 you can emulate Jennifer Lopez’s latest look with these highly rated picks from Macy’s and H&M with these sexy PJ sets. They are highly rated, so you’ll be lounging in style despite not wearing the same exact brand as JLo. To complete the look, it’s all about that eye-catching black lace bra peeking underneath her set. Lopez is wearing a balconette black lace bra with gold detailing and front straps. Here's a couple of comparable options:

(opens in new tab) Aerie Real Power Paisley Lace Balconette Bra



(opens in new tab) Bluebella Nola Sheer Mesh Plunge Bra With Strapping And Hardware Detail

Jennifer Lopez has had a whirlwind year between her engagement to Ben Affleck in spring , a Las Vegas wedding in summer, and then having a bigger second Georgia celebration not long after and going on a couple honeymoons. Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has been in the making for 20 years, with the pair initially meeting on the set of Gigli and getting engaged before calling things off. Bennifer would go their separate ways and marry different people, Marc Anthony for Lopez and Jennifer Garner for Affleck and have kids before each separating from their partners and finding one another.

Lopez also released a documentary about her life called Halftime to Netflix and starred in the rom-com, Marry Me. The actress’ next movie, Shotgun Wedding, is also wedding themed. The comedy starring Josh Duhamel alongside JLo is about a couple’s destination wedding becoming hijacked by criminals. A 2023 movie release , Shotgun Wedding will stream on Amazon Prime beginning on January 23.

Girl has got a lot going on, it’s a wonder she has time to lounge around in these sexy pajamas, but thank goodness she did because I think it’s time more of us treat ourselves to this at-home style.