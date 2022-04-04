Surprise, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding Is Heading To Streaming

2022 is a big year for Jennifer Lopez’s film career. She’s already been seen co-starring with Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy Marry Me, which debuted on Peacock Premium and in theaters simultaneously, and she’s also set to lead Netflix’s action-thriller The Mother. Her lineup of upcoming movies also includes Shotgun Wedding, a blend of both the romantic comedy and action genres, and while that Lopez-led flick was originally intended to be an exclusive theatrical release, it’s been announced that it’s heading to streaming.

Word’s come in that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the U.S. rights to Shotgun Wedding from Lionsgate. The movie had been slated for a June 29 release, and while it’s unclear if that’s still the case now that it’s housed on Amazon, it’s expected that Shotgun Wedding will still get a limited theatrical run at the same time it becomes available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon had previously snagged the streaming rights to Shotgun Wedding in some “key” international territories, and the movie will be released theatrically in those locations too.

So as a result of this Amazon acquisition, all three of Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 movies (assuming Shotgun Wedding isn’t pushed to 2023 for some reason) are now streaming offerings. This makes 2019’s Hustlers the actress’ last theatrical-exclusive movie. Shotgun Wedding joins a lineup of movies originally intended to play in theaters first that Amazon pulled into its ranks, including Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Coming 2 America, The Tomorrow War, Without Remorse and the Camil Cabello-led Cinderella.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, had this to say about Shotgun Wedding being added to the Amazon library (via Deadline):

Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, Shotgun Wedding is one of those rare films with something for everyone. With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.

Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez and Jupiter’s Legacy’s Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, a couple who get cold feet on their wedding day. If that wasn’t bad enough, the attendees of their special event are taken hostage, leaving it up to the soon-to-be bride and groom (assuming they do indeed get married) to save the day. Armie Hammer had initially been primed to play Tom, but he exited the movie in January 2021, and Duhamel was brought in the following April. Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore directed Shotgun Wedding based off the script written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether, and the cast also includes Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin and D’Arcy Corden, among others.

If Shotgun Wedding ends up getting a different release date, we’ll let you know. For now though, there are plenty of Amazon Prime movies to keep you entertained until this Jennifer Lopez feature arrives.