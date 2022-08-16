Vegas, Schmegas: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Real Wedding Extravaganza Is Reportedly Happening Soon

We all know that reunited lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married in Las Vegas back in July. But now it's time for the real celebration! As for when we can expect their real wedding extravaganza, it’s reportedly happening pretty soon.

There have been reports about Bennifer having plans for a second wedding celebration at a very special location. According to Page Six , their dream wedding celebration will happen one month after they filed their marriage license in Vegas. The Jersey Girl stars will celebrate their wedding nuptials this weekend, and it sounds like it's going to be a pretty packed couple of days. One insider says that Affleck wants this momentous occasion to be all about his new wife.

Another insider reported that a rehearsal dinner will occur on Friday, with the rest of the weekend to be an “intimate celebration for family and friends.” The two will allegedly say their I Dos in an official wedding ceremony on Saturday, with a barbecue and picnic to close out the weekend on Sunday. It's also expected that the beautiful Jennifer Lopez will wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, with Vogue Magazine documenting her fashion journey during the weekend.

So who's expected to attend this extravagant wedding celebration you might wonder? Well, A-list event planner Colin Cowie is reportedly the brains behind this lavish celebration, and he's worked with JLo before. High-profile celebrities on this couple’s guest list include Ben Affleck’s best friend and collaborator Matt Damon, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Affleck’s brother, Casey, and the singer's Shades of Blue co-star Drea de Matteo among other. This weekend will be taking place on The Last Duel actor’s Georgia estate.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of Gigli in 2002 and romance followed. While they were engaged later that year, Bennifer broke up due to the masive media attention they were receiving at the time. After her breakup with A-Rod in 2021, Affleck and Lopez were seemingly hanging out . After much speculation, the two Bennifer went red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival for the Academy Award winner's film The Last Duel. The two got engaged this past April, and Lopez couldn’t help but show off her engagement ring. The two ultimately got married on July 16th. But why get married once to your lover when you can get married again? Things didn’t work out well for Affleck and Lopez the first time around, but it’s nice that the two of them get a second chance at love.