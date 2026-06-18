Jeremy Renner Is Doing Better After Snowplow Accident But Gets Candid About Recovery Timeline (And Almost Quitting Acting)

Jeremy Renner was in a serious snowplow accident in 2023 that was near-fatal. And yet, the actor has since gone back to work on Mayor of Kingstown (which is expected to return on the 2026 TV schedule), done a movie and put out a memoir detailing his rehabilitation after the incident. He's made the bounce back from 38 broken bones and tissue damage look easy from the outside in, but in a new interview, he got honest about the fallout of the accident.

Back in January, Renner marked three years since the accident by joking about it, but it sounds like the experience continues to ricochet through his life and has given the 55-year-old a whole new perspective. In his words:

I mean, I'll be in recovery for the rest of my life. I think it goes beyond acting. I almost didn't want to go back into acting because I had to focus so much on real life. Nonfiction kind of stuff. To go into fiction was a little difficult, but I'm glad I'm back doing it.

Renner’s recovery has been an extremely inspiring one. Just three months after he was run over by his seven-ton snowplow on his property in Nevada, he began to walk again – first with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill. A year after the event, he returned to work on Mayor of Kingstown and even did some of his own stunts on the crime thriller.

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That being said, he’s also stepped back from some things he might have more readily signed up for prior and thinks he'll always "be in recovery". These days, he's very picky about the projects he takes on because he wants to stay close to family, and he only said yes to a role in Wake Up Dead Man because he was able to bring along some family members during the London shoot. He also said this in the Fox News interview:

Be with my family, get better every day and do acts of service and give to others as much and best as I can. And that's how I choose to live my life from moving forward since the accident.

The actor also shared that he's regularly using hyperbaric chambers and getting red light therapy and peptide treatments to assist in his recovery. All that plus a "positive mindset" is currently helping him through his continued recovery.

Renner is also in the midst of filming Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 in Pittsburgh with Edie Falco, David Morse and Nestor Carbonell. The final season is expected to be eight episodes long. Here’s his latest post on Instagram as he continues to film the Paramount+ show:

(Image credit: Instagram/Jeremy Renner)

The actor has claimed that he’s not going to be in Avengers: Doomsday with OG Avenger actors and real-life friends Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. But as per usual, when it comes to Marvel Studios projects, we never quite know who’s going to show up. Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, but Renner doesn't need to put on a costume anymore to prove he can accomplish incredible things.