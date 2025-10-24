I'm Laughing Over The Way Jeremy Renner Reacted When Brie Larson Asked If He'd Be In Avengers: Doomsday
Is Brie Larson really asking, or is she just messing with Jeremy Renner?
A lot of people have a lot of questions about next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, and apparently, that includes people who are already in the MCU. While we already know who will make up the bulk of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, there are some stars whose fates are unclear, and even Brie Larson wants to know.
One name that was conspicuously absent from the Doomsday cast list was Jeremy Renner. Despite the fact that he was in London at the same time Doomsday was filming there, there has been no confirmation that he will be in the movie. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Renner got asked a question by a previous guest, who is also an MCU star, and she tried to get him to spill the beans, asking…
The question alone is hilarious. Considering that Brie Larson is getting asked this question on a regular basis a well, and she must know that Jeremy Renner has to field it all the time, her being the one to ask the question is funny. She's basically just adding to the pile on. Of course, Renner’s response is even funnier when he asks…
To be fair, asking who’s in Avengers: Doomsday is a fair question because Marvel keeps so many secrets that often the other stars don’t know what’s happening in the film. Brie Larson may legitimately not know the answer, and so she's honestly curious. Simu Liu admitted that while he knew he would be in the film when the major casting announcement was made, every other name revealed was a surprise to him. Alan Cumming admitted that he filmed fight scenes not even knowing who he was fighting.
The fact that Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson haven’t been announced either means they’re not in the film or that we’re not to know they’re in the film. Whichever one it is, these two MCU stars are clearly having some fun with each other over the open question.
What makes the whole thing even funnier is that both Larson and Renner may know whether or not each other will be in Avengers: Doomsday. Larson might be asking a question she actually knows the answer to, whether or not either of them are in the film.
It’s possible that some members of the Avengers: Doomsday cast won’t be revealed until we sit down in theaters to watch it in about 14 months. If Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson aren’t in, that’s fine, because we can start up the entire debate again soon since Avengers: Secret Wars is likely to begin filming before too long.
