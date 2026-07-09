Patrick Stewart Was Asked If He Plans To Retire From Acting, And He Got Real About His Future

It's been months since the rumor first cropped up that Patrick Stewart was retiring from acting following the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Now we're finally hearing from the actor, and it appears that whether he announced his retirement or not on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie, he's not planning on hanging it up.

Stewart spoke to TVInsider about a litany of topics, and eventually the topic of his rumored retirement came up. The actor clarified where things stand with his career, suggesting that it's not so much retirement as it is a lack of available roles:

As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work, like voicing a pig’s head in Riz Ahmed‘s brilliant new series Bait. I can’t imagine ever officially 'retiring.' I’ll always and forever be an actor.

It's totally understandable that Hollywood only has so many roles for the 85-year-old English actor. This is especially true when the franchise that helped bring him to prominence, Star Trek, is not currently producing any shows.

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I'm not surprised to hear Patrick Stewart is not retired after all, as he has a track record of jumping the gun with statements. It's unclear if he actually said that on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, but he also very publicly said he'd never play Professor X again almost a decade ago. Now he's going to reprise the role in the biggest blockbuster on the upcoming 2026 movie schedule.

Of course, it's not like I expect to see Stewart suddenly cropping up all around Hollywood and starring in a lot of movies, but it's good to know the possibility is still there. I'm sure there are plenty of other voice acting roles he can still do without the stress of having to be on the set of a show or movie.

It's always difficult as a fan when actors reach an older age. Part of me is already plotting out his next Star Trek appearance, but at the same time, who knows what Patrick Stewart wants to do? The three seasons of Picard were supposed to be his farewell to the franchise. The last thing I want to do is prod him into continued appearances if he's not into the idea, or content with what he has coming his way at the minute.

(Image credit: Marvel)

In any case, it's nice to dream. And now that we know he's still taking jobs, we can do just that. As much as I preach about tempering expectations, I'm already envisioning him on the Enterprise once again, having one final adventure as Jean-Luc Picard with the entire crew.