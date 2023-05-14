Jeremy Renner Spent A ‘Glorious’ Day With His Daughter Amidst Recovery, And The Photos Are Sweet

Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery following a devastating snow plow accident, and he is seemingly improving each and every day. Renner has kept Marvel fans updated on his progress and recently posted an inspiring video of him walking again following his injury. This time, Renner posted pictures from a "glorious" day with his daughter Ava, and they seemed to be having a good time on the golf course.

Apparently, the Hawkeye star prefers hitting the links over archery when it comes to leisure. Check out the photo below from his Instagram Stories, which shows ten-year-old Ava on the green and lining up a putt on their dad and daughter date:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It's good to see that it's not always all work and no play for Jeremy Renner and that he can have a fun time with his daughter in between all the rehab. Renner has spoken about the support Ava Renner has given him throughout rehab, which includes sweet little notes near his workout equipment.

That's not the only way Ava is helping her dad, as evidenced by another update from Jeremy Renner later in the day. Renner confirmed she hopped in on his physical therapy session with him, and went through the workouts alongside him:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Jeremy Renner added a few videos of himself working on various pieces of workout equipment, and he's looking good. With that said, his injuries were extensive, and his physical therapist has noted there were times Renner was in an excruciating amount of pain. Despite the multitude of injuries the Hawkeye actor sustained and is still recovering from, Renner has managed to step out for various events in recent weeks and done a number of televised interviews.

Fans may see these rehab videos and think it's only a matter of time before they see Jeremy Renner back as Hawkeye or any of his other roles. The actor confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he'll always continue to act and do other things that he loves to do, but he is also going to dedicate more time to the things and people that mean the most to him.

As such, it's hard to predict if or when we'll see Jeremy Renner return as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if he does, in what capacity. For now, I think fans and others in his life are just happy to see the actor continue to improve and get healthy, and everything else is secondary. All that to say, those with a Disney+ subscription may need to just keep Rennervations and their favorite MCU projects with him in rotation because it might be a while before we see him in another major project.

As mentioned, Jeremy Renner's Rennervations is available to stream right now on Disney+. Of course, people will be able to see some of his best moments as Hawkeye on the platform too, and hopefully a lot more with him in the future.