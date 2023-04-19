Jeremy Renner Shares The Sweetest Way His Daughter Is Helping To Support Him During Snowplow Injury Recovery

Jeremy Renner’s journey of recovery following a serious accident has been inspirational on its own. However, that sort of hard work requires some inspiration of its own, and Renner has apparently been getting that from his daughter. The MCU actor recently posted a series of pictures showing how she pushes him to continue working and it’s quite touching.

Renner has been using Instagram as his primary way of keeping fans apprised of his recovery following a New Year’s Day snowplow incident that left him with multiple broken bones. We’ve seen some of the exercises he’s been doing, and yesterday he included a short video of him working out with some fairly significant dumbbells.

Working out is certainly nothing new for Jeremey Renner. Any actor who has needed to play a superhero on screen has needed to go through some fairly intensive work, but that doesn’t mean motivation isn’t required. For Renner, that comes in the form of little notes that he and his daughter apparently leave throughout the house for each other, offering words of encouragement. His daughter isn't the only member of the family that has been there to support him. Renner also shared a note from his nephew, that was equally inspiring.

This is incredibly sweet, and it’s not hard to see how it could be incredibly motivating. As Renner says in his note on the image, we all need that inspiration sometimes, and while we might get it from different places, it can be vital that we have it. And considering how long the road to recovery will probably be for Jeremy Renner, that motivation is really going to help.

On New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner was trying to clear some snow near his home with his own snowplow when some sort of malfunction caused the vehicle to roll over him, breaking several bones. His injuries were quite significant, but he eventually made it out of the hospital, which has meant that it’s been his responsibility to continue the work of recovering physically. Yet another reason his daughter’s motivation has been a benefit to him.

Jeremy Renner has said he actually feels lucky considering everything that happened. He absolutely could have died if the plow had simply hit his body in a different way, but it missed everything vital. This is not to say that it makes recovery easy. The actor's trainer says Renner is still in a lot of pain due to his injuries, which certainly is going to make the exercise that he needs to do that much harder.

With his family keeping him motivated we are sure to see Jeremey Renner again sooner rather than later. His newest effort, the Disney+ series Rennervations, which the actor called a "driving force" behind his recovery, recently debuted on the streaming service. It will likely still be some time before he can go back to work in front of a camera, but getting there is probably also something that will keep him motivated.