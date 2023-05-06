Jeremy Renner Shows Off His Progress In Inspiring Video As He Continues To Heal From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner’s 2023 got off to a dangerous start after he was run over by a snowplow in January while saving his adult nephew from being hit. Renner was subsequently flown to a hospital, where he was said to be receiving “excellent care.” The actor experienced blunt chest trauma and other injuries and, early on, sources alleged that Renner’s wounds were worse than the public assumed. Thankfully though, the Marvel alum has since made significant strides and has been opening up about his recovery. He’s partially done that by sharing photos and videos on social media, and he just shared another inspiring clip that highlights the progress he’s been making.

The Oscar-nominated star has been working with a physical therapist since he updated fans that he’d been sent home back in mid-January. Mobility is something that he’s seemingly been working on over the past several months. This weekend, he posted to his Instagram , sharing a video that he says his physical therapist made for him. The goal of the footage is to remind the actor that “you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!” And if you look at the clip below, you’ll see that he’s now able to do just that again:

Given everything Jeremy Renner has been through as of late, I can’t help but smile when looking at this post. You can see by the compilation that this process has included more than a few steps (no pun intended). As you can see, the Hurt Locker alum initially utilized a walker during the early days of his recovery. He then started using a cane, which he rocked during a Six Flags trip . And today, he seems to be moving around without any kind of assistance. This is certainly something to celebrate, and it could bring a tear to your eye – because Renner was in a serious spot in early January.

While he was still in the hospital, Jeremy Renner shared an update on social media, at which time he thanked his friends and fans for all of their well wishes. He opened up about his situation even more after he was discharged, revealing that he’d broken dozens of bones . All in all, Renner considers himself “lucky” to have survived the unfortunate situation. In addition to discussing his actual injuries, he’s also been candid about other subjects, including what “brings hope” to him amid his physical therapy.

Don’t think that the American Hustle alum has been complacent when it comes to his professional obligations, either. He’s been promoting Mayor of Kingstown, which had its second season premiere just as he was released from the hospital. He’s also been hyping up his reality miniseries, Rennervations, as he says the passion project has been the “driving force” amid his downtime .

One would think that Jeremy Renner still has work to do when it comes to ensuring that he’s 100% again. If we’re to keep with that logic, I’d say that it’ll probably be a while before he returns to a set of any kind. Of course, that’s not the biggest thing that should be on fans’ minds at the moment. What needs to take precedence is the fact that he’s made tremendous progress and only seems to be getting better. Hopefully, that continues to be the case, and we here at CinemaBlend wish him all the best moving forward!