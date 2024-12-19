Jim Carrey Is Notoriously Hands-On With Roles, But I Had No Idea He'd Come Up With The Iconic Poster From The Grinch

There’s no denying that Jim Carrey is one of the most involved actors when committing to his roles. His best films prove that time and again but as the funnyman continues to deliver–including his epic performance in Sonic 3 and the director praising his continuous dedication on set –the depth is astonishing. Finding out that the Dumb & Dumber star also had an integral idea that led to the iconic How the Grinch Stole Christmas poster only makes me love him more.

While at the premiere of the 2024 movie schedule video game blockbuster, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey revealed that he was involved with the live-action remake poster design. He shared with IGN that he’s always been open about the marketing materials for different projects, trailing all the way back to How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He thought the original poster was too bright and said of his involvement:

Even back as far as The Grinch I’ve been, kind of, giving my suggestions for trailers, I’ve been you know–They had an original Grinch poster that I didn’t like, and I said ‘No, it’s just a Christmas ball. You’re making it too bright and too happy.’

I can’t believe the depth Carrey devotes to his projects and that the beloved image for the 2000 movie was from none other than the man who played the lovable grouchy loner. There’s no way that poster would have been as memorable if it had been the festive ball they originally planned on. When you think about it, the idea does make sense that it came from The Mask star himself, since he is notorious for injecting that much care into his roles.

The 62-year-old added why he felt the infamous broken bulb was a more apt suggestion since the story centers on the jaded and somewhat spooky Grinch opposed to the people of Whoville. And as we all know, it has become an iconic image with the live-action remake. He shared:

The Grinch is a ghost story told around a campfire, he has to be a mystery, so we had the broken bulb and stuff, and people won awards for these posters that I kinda–came up with.

The broken bulb made waves and lent itself, and still does, so well to everything that is who the Grinch is. And while this early Aughts version didn’t make the official best Christmas movies ever list, it probably ranks as one of the most debated holiday films ever. Seemingly, there are two camps–you either love it or hate it, and I for one love it. Here’s to hoping that someone out there is listening to his one condition to reprise the Whovillian antihero full of heart because viewers like me are into the idea.

What idea will Carrey come up with next on future projects that influence a project or its audience? Who knows but as a fan, I know it’ll probably be as iconic as that The Grinch poster, and I cannot wait.

If you’d like to watch The Grinch it’s available on demand. Or, if you’d like to watch Carrey in the first and second Sonic, you can do so with a Hulu subscription. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.