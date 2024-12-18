Sonic 3’s Director Has Cool Things To Say About Jim Carrey And Keanu, But I’m Mostly Obsessed With His Story About How Carrey Works On A Movie Set

The 2024 movie schedule still has some spectacular titles on the docket, and that including Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Jeff Fowler, the beloved film franchise’s director, has been making the rounds as of late, discussing the making of the threequel. Just recently, had some great things to say about two of the film's biggest stars, Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves. And, while he shared some cool bits about the two, I’m really floored and impressed after hearing Fowler's story about how Carrey works on set.

The third installment of Sega's big-screen franchise has been well reviewed by critics thus far, with many praising Jim Carrey’s epic performance. As for CinemaBlend's own Sonic 3 review, Mike Reyes says the film levels up the franchise, which is a rare feat for a multiple-installment adaptation. Fowler shared with Deadline how Carrey and Keanu Reeves were vital components of the film and how dedicated both were to their craft. He shared of Reeves’ magnetic complexity:

Keanu just brings so much to it. He has an ability to channel that complexity and a little bit of that danger and darkness, but still be likeable, because Keanu, in all his performances, he’s just a very likeable actor. That’s what we needed for Shadow, that complexity, that intrigue and something to just make him feel very different from Sonic. Keanu was absolutely perfect in that regard.

The film director and animator is spot on with his character assessment of the John Wick star. As Shadow, he is the perfect foil to Ben Schwartz’s Sonic. After all, he was tapped to play the edgy hedgehog antihero, because Fowler thought his role in the action/thriller hitman series made him a perfect fit. I couldn’t have thought of a better person for the job and can’t wait to see Reeves deliver in Sonic 3.

The 46-year-old filmmaker went on to share more about the legendary Jim Carrey and his dedication to his roles. He said of the Mask star:

He works himself that hard. I learned that on the first film. He knows people are showing up to see him and he wants to deliver.

As a Jim Carrey stan until the day I die, I completely believe this about his work ethic. It’s visible in his body of work, so it’s gratifying to hear that his heart and mind are injected into his projects. And the icing on top was learning about the Dumb & Dumber star’s funny reasons for returning from retirement.

Jeff Fowler then went on to specify Carrey’s dedication to an integral scene where the actor plays both parts and delivered beautifully:

When it came to filming, nothing could be a bigger ask of an actor than playing two sides of the same scene. We started with the first meeting between Ivo and Gerald, which is probably the hardest scene in the entire movie because it has the most dialog. It’s also the most important in terms of getting the audience to buy in on the concept. Once we had that it was like: ‘OK, this is gonna work and it’s gonna be great.

In my mind, there are only a few other actors and actresses who can and have pulled of playing two different characters in one scene. Given my fandom, I’m not surprised Carrey’s part of that special group. (If you were wondering, Lindsay Lohan in Parent Trap and Ewan McGregor in Fargo are the other two that come to mind.) I'm sure this scene will have complexity, intrigue and of course, some good laughs.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, I'm really looking forward to catching Jeff Fowler’s third Sonic after hearing these behind the scene tidbits on Reeves and Carrey. And I especially cannot wait to see how the Truman Show star’s dedication to his roles and the film itself translates to the screen.

Stream the first and second Sonic with a Hulu subscription before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.