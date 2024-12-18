Critics Have Seen Sonic The Hedgehog 3 And Jim Carrey's 'Epic Performance' May Have Stolen The Show From Keanu

Video game fans spent decades in a drought where movie studios were more than happy to make movies based on popular characters from the medium, while nearly all of them fell flat. Today those same fans are eating quite well, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movies are a big reason why. The previous two Sonic films are seen as two of the best video game movies made so far, and based on the responses to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 the entire trilogy may now have that honor.

The big new addition to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the character of Shadow, a popular character in the franchise, voiced by the equally popular Keanu Reeves. And while one might expect the new film to be a Keanu Reeves showcase, it’s arguably the returning Jim Carrey who owns the movie, by playing two roles. In CinemaBlend’s Sonic 3 review our own Mike Reyes says…

Doubling the comedic genius’ presence is a move that, on the surface level, feels like another play from the “bigger and louder” playbook. It's the notable differences between both characters that actually leave us wanting to see them on screen together, which leaves Carrey with even more opportunities to stretch his comedic and dramatic muscles.

Carrey comes out of retirement to play the movie’s villain Dr. Robotnik, as well as the character’s own grandfather, who has a connection to Shadow’s past. It is, if nothing else, an excuse for Jim Carrey to be twice as manic, but Variety calls it an "epic performance," saying…

Jim Carrey gets to give an epic performance, topping everything he’s done in these movies…This sort of dual performance is something we’ve seen a zillion times (the film makes a meta joke of it), but how perfect it is for Carrey, an actor who is always on some level carrying on a conversation with himself.

The fact that so many critics are high on Carrey, it makes one wonder what to make of Keanu Reeves’ debut as the new character Shadow. The fact is there are much more differing views on Shadow than Robotnik. Total Film (via GamesRadar) does think that Carrey’s double presence ultimately turns Shadow into just another face in the crowd, which, considering how excited fans were for the role, makes Shadow something of a disappointment…

Considering Shadow has been front-and-center of the marketing, as well as being a key character in the games, it's a somewhat disappointing turn.

However, Slashfilm is much higher on Keanu and Shadow, complimenting Reeves' performance of a character with significant internal conflict, which they think works despite the fact that the pivotal relationship in the movie is between a human child and an anthropomorphic hedgehog…

Keanu Reeves fully commits to the internal agony of Shadow's turmoil, and his moments reminiscing about the death of his best friend Maria are sincerely moving.

All in all, most critics are loving Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie lets the animated characters take center stage with less oversight form the humans (save Carrey of course) and they are more than capable of taking the load. As The Hollywood Handle says…

The series fires on all cylinders to surpass with a passion piece that tops both its predecessors with a great story that reaches emotional heights, stylistic action, and impactful performances across the board that help to ensure the film never loses its heart and fun amidst its new path of maturity.

Of course, critics are not a monolith and there are some who think Sonic 3 is a step-down, not up, for the franchise. Deadline thinks Sonic 2, was a superior film, but admits the audience loved it…

Sadly gone is the charm of the Sonic 2 which was a little more nuanced, and a lot more engaging. However the audience at the press screening seemed to be eating this all up despite its excesses, so there’s that.

And yes, the movie does have a pair of scenes that pick up after the credits start, both of which indicate that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not be the end of the franchise. For now, the first two entries (plus the Knuckles series) are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.