Critics Have Seen Sonic The Hedgehog 3 And Jim Carrey's 'Epic Performance' May Have Stolen The Show From Keanu
Jim Carrey does double duty in Sonic 3 and critics are here for it.
Video game fans spent decades in a drought where movie studios were more than happy to make movies based on popular characters from the medium, while nearly all of them fell flat. Today those same fans are eating quite well, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movies are a big reason why. The previous two Sonic films are seen as two of the best video game movies made so far, and based on the responses to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 the entire trilogy may now have that honor.
The big new addition to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the character of Shadow, a popular character in the franchise, voiced by the equally popular Keanu Reeves. And while one might expect the new film to be a Keanu Reeves showcase, it’s arguably the returning Jim Carrey who owns the movie, by playing two roles. In CinemaBlend’s Sonic 3 review our own Mike Reyes says…
Carrey comes out of retirement to play the movie’s villain Dr. Robotnik, as well as the character’s own grandfather, who has a connection to Shadow’s past. It is, if nothing else, an excuse for Jim Carrey to be twice as manic, but Variety calls it an "epic performance," saying…
The fact that so many critics are high on Carrey, it makes one wonder what to make of Keanu Reeves’ debut as the new character Shadow. The fact is there are much more differing views on Shadow than Robotnik. Total Film (via GamesRadar) does think that Carrey’s double presence ultimately turns Shadow into just another face in the crowd, which, considering how excited fans were for the role, makes Shadow something of a disappointment…
However, Slashfilm is much higher on Keanu and Shadow, complimenting Reeves' performance of a character with significant internal conflict, which they think works despite the fact that the pivotal relationship in the movie is between a human child and an anthropomorphic hedgehog…
All in all, most critics are loving Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie lets the animated characters take center stage with less oversight form the humans (save Carrey of course) and they are more than capable of taking the load. As The Hollywood Handle says…
Of course, critics are not a monolith and there are some who think Sonic 3 is a step-down, not up, for the franchise. Deadline thinks Sonic 2, was a superior film, but admits the audience loved it…
And yes, the movie does have a pair of scenes that pick up after the credits start, both of which indicate that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not be the end of the franchise. For now, the first two entries (plus the Knuckles series) are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.