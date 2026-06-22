JLo Nears Empty-Nester Status And Has Some Keen Advice On Raising Kids In The Spotlight
Jenny from The Block has made some points.
Jennifer Lopez has been an A-lister for decades now, thanks to her thriving career as an actress and global pop star. Her personal life also made countless headlines during this time, including her former relationship with Ben Affleck. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer's kids are heading to college, and she recently spoke about parenting while in the spot light. Let's break it all down.
JLo's twins recently turned 18, which making many of her fans feel old AF. She living icon is preparing to send them off to college, and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, she got real about her parenting style. She opened up to host Andy Cohen, offering:
These are some solid points, and I have to assume that plenty of young parents in particular are paying attention to her advice. While most parents are dealing with the mega fame JLo is also dealing with, she's got years of experience that she was willing to impart on whoever watched the talk show on Bravo (or streamed with a Peacock subscription).
Lopez offered her two cents while promoting her new rom-com Office Romance, which went to #1 on Netflix after its release. Eventually the conversation turned to her parenting, and she offered her take on that uniquely difficult job. As the "Let's Get Loud" singer continued:
While raising kids as a celebrity likely brings it own set of challenges, JLo's comments about the way children mimic their parents is likely something that's relatable for even us fans. She also spoke about how emotional it's been preparing to see her kids go off to college, sharing:
I mean, can you blame her? Despite constantly working, it's clear that Jennifer Lopez adores her twins and isn't ready for them to leave the nest. Sometimes celebrities really are just like us.
Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully JLo has a great special with her twins before they head off to college.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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