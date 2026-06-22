JLo Nears Empty-Nester Status And Has Some Keen Advice On Raising Kids In The Spotlight

Jennifer Lopez has been an A-lister for decades now, thanks to her thriving career as an actress and global pop star. Her personal life also made countless headlines during this time, including her former relationship with Ben Affleck. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer's kids are heading to college, and she recently spoke about parenting while in the spot light. Let's break it all down.

JLo's twins recently turned 18, which making many of her fans feel old AF. She living icon is preparing to send them off to college, and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, she got real about her parenting style. She opened up to host Andy Cohen, offering:

I mean, they do what they see you do. Okay? So it’s not so much what you tell them all the time. Even though I’m trying to download everything I’ve ever learned in my life, every lesson I’ve ever learned, to them right now before they leave in August, I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers.

These are some solid points, and I have to assume that plenty of young parents in particular are paying attention to her advice. While most parents are dealing with the mega fame JLo is also dealing with, she's got years of experience that she was willing to impart on whoever watched the talk show on Bravo (or streamed with a Peacock subscription).

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Lopez offered her two cents while promoting her new rom-com Office Romance, which went to #1 on Netflix after its release. Eventually the conversation turned to her parenting, and she offered her take on that uniquely difficult job. As the "Let's Get Loud" singer continued:

They mimic you in this weird way and learn from you even though they will act like they’re opposite you. Because my kids [are like], ‘I don’t want to be anything like you, I want to have my own path.’ They see this persona as such a thing. But I also see them like mimic…not mimic, but just pick up things that are the good traits about you.

While raising kids as a celebrity likely brings it own set of challenges, JLo's comments about the way children mimic their parents is likely something that's relatable for even us fans. She also spoke about how emotional it's been preparing to see her kids go off to college, sharing:

It's an emotional time. You know, I thought like, because I'm…. We've always — it's been the three of us. And people have come in my out of my life, but it's been the three of us and they've always been there and I've always been there.

I mean, can you blame her? Despite constantly working, it's clear that Jennifer Lopez adores her twins and isn't ready for them to leave the nest. Sometimes celebrities really are just like us.

Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully JLo has a great special with her twins before they head off to college.