JLo Has Been Enjoying The Single Life, But Does She Have A-Listers In Dating Pursuit?

There are few celebrities quite as popular as Jennifer Lopez, who has had a thriving career as a pop star and actress for decades. In addition to her career, such as JLo's best rom-coms, she's also made countless headlines thanks to her romantic life. And following her divorce from Ben Affleck, there are reportedly some A-listers who are actively pursuing her. I mean, can you blame them?

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August of 2024, and hasn't been seen romantically linked with anyone else since. The public is curious about what's been going on in her personal life, and an anonymous source allegedly close to JLo spoke to In Touch Weekly about what's seemingly happening behind the scenes. They claimed:

The list of guys trying to take her out is star-studded, to say the least. And she’s having the time of her life teasing all these men!

While it was previously reported that JLo is loving being single, this outlet alleges a very different story. The source claims that not only is the "Let's Get Loud" singer hearing from potential suitors, but she's having fun "teasing" folks who are trying to make an impression. I can only imagine how many times men have thrown themselves at Lopez, who is ageless and ripped at 56.

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Jennifer Lopez has been preparing to send her twins off to college, so perhaps that'll open the door for her to start dating again. Later in the report about her love life, the same anonymous insider claimed that men are regularly sliding into her DMs. As they were quoted:

Jennifer says that as soon as she puts up a sexy photo, the guys start to hit her up. Some of them lurk and watch her Stories, and then only occasionally message her — but there are others who are much more aggressively pursuing her.

Given how long JLo has been an A-lister and sex symbol, I have to assume that she's used to this sort of attention. And smart money says that whenever she does end up dating someone, it's going to essentially break the internet. While no news will be quite as thrilling as when it was confirmed that she and Affleck reunited back in 2021, the public has spent many years invested in her personal life. This is a side effect of megafame, something the Selena actress probably understands better than most celebrities.

Of course, it's possible that this insider isn't actually that close to Jennifer Lopez, and the report about men pursuing her isn't accurate. We'll just have to wait and see if/when she decides to open up to the public about what's happening with her romantic life.

Professionally, JLo continues to stay busy with both new music and movie projects coming down the line. She recently celebrated the release of her new movie Office Romance, streaming on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list.