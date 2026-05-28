Jennifer Lopez Has Finally Exited The House She Shared With Ben Affleck. What We Know About Her ‘Dreamhouse’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made countless headlines over the years, thanks to both versions of their A-list relationship. They broke the internet upon getting back together years ago, even more so after getting married in Vegas. Since their split, they've been tied thanks to the mansion they bought together, but now the "Let's Get Loud" singer has officially moved out. And reports claim she's super happy as a result.

Despite JLo filing for divorce in August of 2024, the two superstars have continued to turn heads. As she and Affleck struggled to get their mansion sold, fans noticed Lopez was still living there as her new bachelorette pad was renovated. A new report by The Daily Mail claims she's moved into the new place and is loving it. As an alleged insider claimed:

Jennifer is living inside her new property and is thrilled about it because it is like her very own Barbie dreamhouse. It is girly and fun with pink and white colors, very feminine and yummy. She is over the moon about it and really living out her ‘happy phase’ with no one to tell her what to do or how to behave. She is free.'

Honestly, what's not to love? JLo's reported happiness makes even more sense when you consider she's been renovating the place for a year... living in her married home in the process. We'll just have to wait and see if she does any photoshoots in the new place so fans can see the "Barbie dreamhouse" vibes for themselves.

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Of course, the public will still be paying attention to see if/when they manage to sell the mansion. Back in April, Affleck gifted his share of their married home to Lopez, presumably in order to make their split less complicated. The same anonymous insider spoke more about how much the actress/pop star is enjoying the new digs, claiming:

She also loves that the home reminds her of her Hamptons property, which she is very happy with and where she has had so many great family moments.

Who doesn't want Hamptons vibes... even if JLo's new home is on the other side of the country? It sounds like the global pop star is really feeling the vibes of her new place, and after the years of divorce-related issues, she's certainly earned the right to feel comfortable in her home. We'll just have to see if she manages to actually get that mansion sold or not. On top of the over $60 million price tag, it's also got wildly high insurance. Plus, there's the money they lost when renovating the place.

Jennifer Lopez will return to our screens with Office Romance, which arrives for those with a Netflix subscription on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie release list.